Alderman Anthony Kennedy heartbroken and frustrated by the shooting

“I am absolutely heartbroken and frustrated,” said Alderman Anthony Kennedy about Sunday’s police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Kennedy has been alderman of District 10, where the shooting happened, since 2008 and said watching video of the shooting — captured by a bystander and circulating on social media — is painful.

“It hurts to watch it,” he said. “This is so close to our homes, to my home.”

Kennedy heard about the shooting Sunday night.

“I was riding my bike around the time it happened” about 5 p.m. Sunday, he said. “I was riding east on Washington Road, approaching Sheridan Road, and I saw squad cars heading west on Washington Road. I continued my bike ride downtown, had a beer at The Buzz, visited a friend on 61st Street and then I was visiting my daughter on 18th Avenue. Her neighbor said ‘did you see the video?’ I didn’t know what he was talking about.”

Once he saw the video, Kennedy went home, showered and changed “and went near the scene and talked with my constituents until about 11 p.m.”

The people he spoke with were “very angry. They’re very frustrated and very vocal in their frustration.”