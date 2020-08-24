Alderman Anthony Kennedy heartbroken and frustrated by the shooting

“I am absolutely heartbroken and frustrated,” said Alderman Anthony Kennedy about Sunday’s police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Kennedy has been alderman of District 10, where the shooting happened, since 2008 and said watching video of the shooting — captured by a bystander and circulating on social media — is painful.
“It hurts to watch it,” he said. “This is so close to our homes, to my home.”
Kennedy heard about the shooting Sunday night.
“I was riding my bike around the time it happened” about 5 p.m. Sunday, he said. “I was riding east on Washington Road, approaching Sheridan Road, and I saw squad cars heading west on Washington Road. I continued my bike ride downtown, had a beer at The Buzz, visited a friend on 61st Street and then I was visiting my daughter on 18th Avenue. Her neighbor said ‘did you see the video?’ I didn’t know what he was talking about.”
Once he saw the video, Kennedy went home, showered and changed “and went near the scene and talked with my constituents until about 11 p.m.”
The people he spoke with were “very angry. They’re very frustrated and very vocal in their frustration.”
While he understands the anger, he said, “They did not want to hear what I had to say. I told them the victim is alive and that this will be investigated by the state. I asked people to go home and stay safe, but that message did not resonate.”
The crowd of 20-30 people, he said, swelled to about 100 while he was there.
Social media, he said, “has been weaponized. There’s a narrative out there, and if you don’t speak to that narrative, they say you’re lying. I told the people what they needed to hear, not what they want to hear. There’s no instance justice; that equals violence. We need to follow the facts and let the process work.”
Kennedy spoke briefly with Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis Sunday night and is waiting for more details.
“I’m a 53-year-old Black man in America,” he said. “I can’t not be affected by this, but I also have a responsibility to let the system work.”
He hopes people will listen to facts, not rumors.
“I’m not afraid of people asking hard questions, and I’ll try my best to give answers. We can have our separate opinions, but we can’t have separate facts. Let’s remember all that makes our community special and not let others take that from us.
“I have to believe in the process because the alternative is anarchy, and I can’t believe in that.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.