Alex Hook set to return from hospital this week in a donated SUV

When Alex Hook leaves the hospital for his Silver Lake home this week he’ll be traveling in style — in a vehicle donated to his family by an area car dealership.

On Sept. 10, the 6-year-old suffered a severe brain injury when an object projected from a lawnmower hit him in the back of the head while he was at recess at school.

Flown to Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in Wauwatosa, Hook suffered a fractured skull and bleeding in his brain. A piece of bone was removed from his brain, according to a GoFundMe page established to help his family cover unforeseen medical costs.

He is currently on antibiotics for a virus, according to Michelle Koertgen, Alex’s aunt.

Hook has remained at the hospital since the accident and is scheduled to be released to come home sometime this week. Skull implant surgery is scheduled for some time in November.

At this time Hook is still not able walk on his own and uses a wheelchair. To shield his damaged skull, he wears a protective helmet.

Anticipating his return home, his family indicated the need for a vehicle larger than their Jeep Cherokee to accommodate Hook’s wheelchair and ease his entry and exit.