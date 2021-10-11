Alex Hook set to return from hospital this week in a donated SUV

When Alex Hook leaves the hospital for his Silver Lake home this week he’ll be traveling in style — in a vehicle donated to his family by an area car dealership.
On Sept. 10, the 6-year-old suffered a severe brain injury when an object projected from a lawnmower hit him in the back of the head while he was at recess at school.
Flown to Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in Wauwatosa, Hook suffered a fractured skull and bleeding in his brain. A piece of bone was removed from his brain, according to a GoFundMe page established to help his family cover unforeseen medical costs.
He is currently on antibiotics for a virus, according to Michelle Koertgen, Alex’s aunt.
Hook has remained at the hospital since the accident and is scheduled to be released to come home sometime this week. Skull implant surgery is scheduled for some time in November.
At this time Hook is still not able walk on his own and uses a wheelchair. To shield his damaged skull, he wears a protective helmet.
Anticipating his return home, his family indicated the need for a vehicle larger than their Jeep Cherokee to accommodate Hook’s wheelchair and ease his entry and exit.
Ray Scarpelli Jr., owner of Ray Chevrolet in Fox Lake, Ill., was on it. “The family has been a customer of ours and when we (heard their story), we said, ‘Let’s help somebody who can really use it right now,’” Scarpelli said in a phone interview Monday.
Scarpelli followed updates on Hook’s condition and began working with the family to help find a larger vehicle for the family.
“About a week ago, Michelle called to say he was coming home soon and they needed something for him to come home in,” he said.
The dealership found a 2018 Chevy Traverse, an SUV, that would fit the bill. “The advantage (of this model) is that the back seats fold down and there’s room for his wheelchair,” Scarpelli said. “Plus, all-wheel drive makes it safe.”
Koertgen says the family assumed they would get some sort of deal on a used vehicle, and on Saturday they found out it was a gift. “It was a $42,000 gift,” she said.
Since the accident, other social media and community event fundraising campaigns have also come to the aid of the family to help with unexpected expenses. “It’s been non-stop, wonderful and overwhelming,” Koertgen said.