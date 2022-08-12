All aboard! Train club hosting open house Aug. 13 in Union Grove

UNION GROVE — The Tri-County Model Railroad Club in Union Grove is hosting an Open House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.

There will also be a car show nearby.

Everyone is welcome to come and see what club member Bob Zink calls “lots of trains running. We have a big, 39-by-39 foot layout with over 1,800 feet of track, covering 20 scale miles.”

The club, which formed on Dec. 7, 1970, and was located in Kenosha until December of 2007, now meets in Union Grove at 1010 Vine St.

Initially, the club ran as a conventional DC block system but converted to the NCE DCC operating system.

Club members “model everything from late era steam to present day diesel motive power.”

Most Tuesday nights, the club members gather for what they call “work nights,” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. And on the fourth Tuesday of each month, “the trains will be running,” Zink said.

Members of the public are always welcome to come and see the trains and meet club members.

Upcoming club events include:

Sept. 10: “Super Saturday” event

Oct. 15: Regular open house

Dec. 3: Cookie Crawl

For more information about the club, call club president Bob Lewis at 262-880-2976.