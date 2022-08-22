 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All Airborne plans car show in Somers Sept. 4 to benefit wounded veterans

SOMERS -- The Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Division Association will sponsor its 19th annual car show on Sunday, Sept. 4.

It will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Petrifying Springs Park. An opening ceremony will be held starting at noon.

All cars, trucks, motorcycles and military vehicles are welcome. There is a $10 donation entry fee for vehicles.

The public is invited to come view the vehicles for free, with food and drinks available at the park Biergarten. There will also be raffles, 50/50 trophies, music and more.

All proceeds from the event will benefit wounded veterans.

For more information, call Nello Cristiano at 262-654-1041, or Jack Gibbons at 262-857-7182.

