All Amtrak Hiawatha trips return to full schedule Sunday

Amtrak Midwest is restoring all Hiawatha Service round-trips between Milwaukee and Chicago effective today.

It is also reopening all twice daily round-trip Amtrak Thruway Buses between Green Bay and Milwaukee, with stops in De Pere, Appleton, Oshkosh and Fond du Lac.

The full Hiawatha Service train schedule will resume with seven round trips Monday through Saturday, and six on Sunday. On Fridays, a late-night departure from Chicago to Milwaukee will again be available.

Reservations can be made and tickets purchased through the Amtrak app; online at Amtrak.com; by using a ticket kiosk in Milwaukee Intermodal Station, Milwaukee Airport Station, Sturtevant or Chicago; by visiting ticket windows in Milwaukee Intermodal Station or Chicago Union Station; or by calling 800-USA-RAIL (800-872-7245).

Those with monthly or 10-ride discounted Multi-Ride Tickets can confirm their travel by using Amtrak RideReserveSM. Amtrak displays a train capacity indicator at the time of booking, showing each train’s seating availability. If bookings exceed comfort levels, customers can change their ticket without incurring a fee (a fare difference may apply).

