All court proceedings to shift online next week

In mid-March, the county court system announced that jury trials and many other court proceedings would be put on hold during the COVID-19 crisis. About a week later the Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered that all jury trials statewide be postponed until after May 22.

While jury trials and many other proceedings, including evidentiary hearings, were postponed, hearings like initial appearances, bond hearings, sentencings and juvenile and child protective services hearings have been moving forward. Many Kenosha County judges already shifted at least partially to an online format, with attorneys and clients appearing through video. But courtrooms have remained open, and some appearances have been in person.

Rossell said beginning Monday all appearances for attorneys and clients will be through video, with those involved able to link to the hearing through Zoom by computer or smartphones. He said people who do not have access to the internet — which could be an issue for low-income criminal defendants or some people involved in civil cases — can link to the hearing through a phone.

“They can dial a phone number, and while they won’t be able to see, they will be able to participate,” Rossell said.