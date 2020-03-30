All court proceedings to shift online next week

Starting next week, all Kenosha County Circuit Court proceedings will shift online part of the ongoing efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Chief Judge Jason Rossell said courts will shift all proceedings online through video conferencing for the judges, attorneys and parties involved in cases beginning April 6. The public will be able to watch those cases that are required to be held in open court through live video streaming.
“It allows us to provide public access to the courts while maintaining the social distancing, to follow Safer at Home, while allowing us to move forward on cases so we are not delaying justice any further than we have to,” Rossell said.
Courthouse, clerk's office remain open
The Kenosha County Courthouse will remain open, with the circuit court clerk’s office open as usual for things like paying fines or child support or filing for restraining orders. “My office is open for business,” said Circuit Court Clerk Rebecca Matoska-Mentink. “We’re still getting good traffic — obviously it’s down, but we’re seeing over 50 people a day.”
While those functions of the courthouse will remain open, the individual courtroom doors will be locked beginning Monday, Rossell said.
The effort aims to limit the spread of the virus by limiting person-to-person contact. Courtrooms — especially on days when there are multiple hearings or at intake court — are often crowded with people sitting shoulder-to-shoulder as they await cases.
In mid-March, the county court system announced that jury trials and many other court proceedings would be put on hold during the COVID-19 crisis. About a week later the Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered that all jury trials statewide be postponed until after May 22.
While jury trials and many other proceedings, including evidentiary hearings, were postponed, hearings like initial appearances, bond hearings, sentencings and juvenile and child protective services hearings have been moving forward. Many Kenosha County judges already shifted at least partially to an online format, with attorneys and clients appearing through video. But courtrooms have remained open, and some appearances have been in person.
Rossell said beginning Monday all appearances for attorneys and clients will be through video, with those involved able to link to the hearing through Zoom by computer or smartphones. He said people who do not have access to the internet — which could be an issue for low-income criminal defendants or some people involved in civil cases — can link to the hearing through a phone.
“They can dial a phone number, and while they won’t be able to see, they will be able to participate,” Rossell said.
He said people with court cases should contact their attorneys as soon as possible to get information about how to participate in their hearing.
Public can watch on YouTube
Members of the public who want to watch a particular case — for example family members of a criminal defendant — can watch the case through a separate YouTube link. Just like a typical court proceeding, the public is allowed to watch but not participate. The hearings can be viewed by going to https://wicourts.gov and clicking on the livestreaming tab, then clicking on the Kenosha County branch where the hearing is taking place.
“There’s been some hiccups” as people have gotten used to the technology, Rossell said of efforts so far to move online.
Some hearings are taking longer than they typically would. He said he anticipates things to run more efficiently as the players become more used to the system.
“There’s a learning curve for everyone, and as everyone becomes more comfortable, I think things will run more smoothly,” he said.
Rossell said the remote access system will remain in place as long as the shelter-in-place recommendations are ongoing.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.