All Kenosha Library locations to close Monday through April 6

As a precautionary measure to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 cononavirus, the Kenosha Public Library will close all locations from Monday through Monday, April 6.

This includes the Southwest, Northside, Simmons, and Uptown neighborhood libraries as well as the Bookmobile, Book Truck, and Outreach services. At that time, library personnel will re-evaluate the situation to determine if they need to extend the closure beyond date.

Regular library business hours will be mainatined on Sunday to allow patrons to pick up holds, check out materials and use the internet prior to the closure.

All events, programs, and outreach at the library have been canceled, along with meeting room reservations, through Monday, April 6.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Due dates for all checked out materials have been extended until the Library reopens.

Materials deposited in library bookdrops will be collected, but patrons do not need to return their materials by the scheduled due date. No late fees will be charged during our shut down. Patrons can disregard notices of overdue items from now through April 6.

Patrons can still place holds on items, but will not be able to pick them up until the Library reopens.