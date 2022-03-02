All safe after mobile home fire in Pleasant Prairie

Nobody was injured in a fire Wednesday morning in a residence at the Timber Ridge mobile home park at 1817 104th St. in Pleasant Prairie.

Jennifer Bailey, her husband and their 18-year-old son were in the home at the time, but all were able to get out safely. Bailey was able to get one of her cats out of the home, and firefighters were able to save another cat along with three birds. Bailey said she believes the fire was electrical and appeared to start from an outlet in a bedroom before spreading.

According to Pleasant Prairie Assistant Fire Chief Dave Wilkinson, the call to the Fire Department was received at 9:30 a.m. and the department was on the scene at 9:43 a.m. The fire was under control seven minutes later at 9:50 a.m. The Bristol and Winthrop Harbor, Ill., departments were also on the scene.

A mattress in a room was found on fire along with other items in the room. Wilkinson said the home will need repairs, but the structure was intact and the family should be able to occupy the home again after cleaning and smoke decontamination. The official cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Wednesday.

