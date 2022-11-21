ALL SAINTS CATHOLIC SCHOOL | FIRST QUARTER HONOR ROLL

GRADE SIX
First Honors
Adrian Anoma, Marlee Beaulieu, Talon Belongia, Caroline Boerner, Steven Brandt, Simeon Degenhard, *Carson Gemmell, *Mason Gename, Gabriel Gibson, Augustos Hammerbeck, Milo Johnson, Arya Mechery, Julianna Petts, Nina Pitts, William Rivers, Lauren Schellinger, *Sophia Serpe, Leah Sturino, Elise Tierney, *Brendan White, Ava Zukowski
Second Honors
Juliana Ayala, Rylan Dickerson, Joseph Dzbinski, Claire Gage, Gryphon Gralinski, Addison Lowrance, Adrianna Marini, Franco Miceli, Amelia Ruhle, Nolan Schmidt, Charlotte Tobalsky, Teresa Truong, Heidi Wright
GRADE SEVEN
First Honors
*Jocelyn Calero, Nicholas Falk, Gina Ferraro, *Maria Ferraro, Parker Gemmell, Auriana Gilliland, *Zoe Krause, Kayla Loewen, Zoey Lois, Gianna Manjarrez, *Leila Mayew, Chloe Morrone, Molli Piquette, Jacob Roginski, Makena Vignieri, Ella Weidner
Second Honors
Evan Arizmendi, Gianna Lesnik, Gianna Marini, Evelyn Rodriguez, Blake Scheppler, Breckin VanPelt
GRADE EIGHT
First Honors
Emalee Allbee, Neala Bradley, Katherine Egan, Grant Emerson, Riley Frank, Erick Guadarrama, Karla Guadarrama, *Charlotte Johnson, *Jacob Johnson, *Madlie Kless, Asia Krekling, Robert Mendoza, Alaina Pitts, Olivia Pokorny, *Madalyn Scheppler, Michael Suokko, *Max Templeton, *Vincio Truong, *Camdaen Vorpagel, Brianna White
Second Honors
Colton Brydun, Connor Colton, Brady McGovern, Declan Wappel
*Denotes 4.0 grade point
Read Across Kenosha March 2 community literacy event
Forest Park Elementary was one of about 40 schools to participate in this year's United Way of Kenosha County's Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held virtually March 2. Students from pre-kindergarten to 5th grade in programs and classrooms across the county, including All Saints Catholic School, Salem Consolidated Grade School, Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, Salem Grade School, St. Joseph Catholic Academy, Westosha Head Start and multiple Kenosha Unified elementary schools were engaged in the coordinated live virtual event via Zoom. In total, 84 educators registered for the live readings with an estimated 2,000 students tuning in, according to Marisa Markowski, resource development manager for the local United Way. Local leaders, businesses and organizations participated via prerecorded or live virtual readings. Guest readers included Beth Ormseth, Kenosha Unified interim superintendent; Unified School Board President Yolanda Adams; Bryan Albrecht, CEO and president of Gateway Technical College; Zina Haywood, Gateway executive vice president and provost, among others. A total of 17 readers participated.
