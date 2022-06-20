ALL SAINTS CATHOLIC SCHOOL | FOURTH QUARTER HONOR ROLL

GRADE SIX
First Honors
Jocelyn Calero, Nicholas Falk, *Gina Ferraro, *Maria Ferraro, Parker Gemmell, Auriana Gilliland, *Zoe Krause, Kayla Loewen, Gianna Manjarrez, *Leila Mayew, Chloe Morrone, Molli Piquette, *Emery Pitts, Jacob Roginski, Blake Scheppler, Makena Vignieri, Ella Weidner,
Second Honors
Evan Arizmendi, Michael Bergeson, Trysta Geiger, Lucas Johnson, Zoey Lois, Halle Longoria, Paige Petersen, Evelyn Rodriguez
GRADE SEVEN
First Honors
Emalee Allbee, *Axel Arizmendi, Neala Bradley, Katherine Egan, *Grant Emerson, Riley Frank, Erick Guadarrama, *Karla Guadarrama, *Charlotte Johnson, *Jacob Johnson, *Madlie Kless, Asia Krekling, Lianna Marquez, Brady McGovern, Robert Mendoza, Alaina Pitts, *Olivia Pokorny, *Madalyn Scheppler, Enzo Serpe, Michael Suokko, Max Templeton, *Vincio Truong, *Camdaen Vorpagel, Briianna White
Second Honors
Colton Brydun, Marco Perona, Aiden Ruhle
GRADE EIGHT
First Honors
Anthony Anoma, *Ava Aschenbrener, *Micailla Loren Balan, Zoe Becker, Addison Carpenter, Maximo Danielson, Connor Denisi, *Aurelia Despin, *Evan Feudner, Andrew Geissman, Joseph George, Peter George, Mackenzie Gray, *Matteo Isenberg, Bailee Kleinmark, *Parker Krause, Berkley Kuiper, *Kamryn Lecce, Gianna Miceli, Katelyn Nikutin, Liam O’Driscoll, *Ian Petts, Hailey Rocha, *Vanessa Simmons, Scott Simonelli, Reagan Stewart, Enzo Sturycz, Sarah Sucevich, *Viammy Truong, Elise Wallace, Olivia Zupec
Second Honors
Jackson Borland, Alexander Danielson, Anthony Day, Niveen Khoury, Francesca McLain, Blake Reuter, Mykenna Sturino, Janiya Young
*Indicates 4.0 grade point
Read Across Kenosha March 2 community literacy event
Forest Park Elementary was one of about 40 schools to participate in this year's United Way of Kenosha County's Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held virtually March 2. Students from pre-kindergarten to 5th grade in programs and classrooms across the county, including All Saints Catholic School, Salem Consolidated Grade School, Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, Salem Grade School, St. Joseph Catholic Academy, Westosha Head Start and multiple Kenosha Unified elementary schools were engaged in the coordinated live virtual event via Zoom. In total, 84 educators registered for the live readings with an estimated 2,000 students tuning in, according to Marisa Markowski, resource development manager for the local United Way. Local leaders, businesses and organizations participated via prerecorded or live virtual readings. Guest readers included Beth Ormseth, Kenosha Unified interim superintendent; Unified School Board President Yolanda Adams; Bryan Albrecht, CEO and president of Gateway Technical College; Zina Haywood, Gateway executive vice president and provost, among others. A total of 17 readers participated.
