All Saints Catholic School to play host to Camp Invention June 20-24

Michaella Perez, 7, right, shows Kelly Neu, an assistant principal, her My Mini Mansion project Friday during the 2018 Camp Invention at All Saints Catholic School.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Caden George, 10, left, demonstrates how his and other campers’ sensor-driven optibots and robotic dogs navigate a course they created during the weeklong Camp Invention in 2018 at All Saints Catholic School.
All Saints Catholic School in Kenosha will be the host site for a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp beginning the week of June 20.
Camp Invention, a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the U. S. Patent and Trademark Office, will challenge children in grades K-6 to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems. It is the only nationally recognized summer program focused on creativity, innovation, real-world problem solving and the spirit of invention.
The camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 20-24 at the campus at 4400 22nd Ave.
Camp Invention serves 130,000 students every year and partners with more than 1,800 schools and districts across the nation. Since 1990, its education programs have served more than 1.9 million children and 210,000 teachers and leadership interns.
Through hands-on activities, it promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship — all in a fun and engaging environment, according to the organization’s announcement on Wednesday.
Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of the nation’s most world-changing inventors — the NIHF Hall of Famers. This year’s Explore program encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness though hands-on activities including:
Robotic Aquatics: Children will dive into cutting-edge ocean research as they adopt their own aquatic animals, design and patent aquatic plants, and take their new friend home in a mini tank.
NIHF’s The Attic: Campers will combine science and art to build their own robotic artist, engage in design thinking, make spin art and learn how inventions can change the way people create.
Spacecation: Children will discover real space exploration technology when they create Spacepacks and Astro-Arm devices, mine an asteroid and observe erupting ice volcanoes and
Marble Arcade: Campers will experiment with the fun of physics, engineering and gaming as they design, build and test their own mega marble arcades.
This year’s Camp Invention will follow state and local guidelines to provide a healthy, safe and fun environment. All local programs are facilitated and taught by qualified educators who reside and teach in the community.
