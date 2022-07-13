Alligator found on Kenosha's north side has been returned to its owner

KENOSHA NEWS STAFF
Kenosha Police found and corralled an alligator wandering the streets of Kenosha’s north side on Tuesday morning around 11 a.m.
At 11:15 a.m., KPD received a call from a resident on 22nd Avenue and 24th Street reporting an alligator near their house. Three officers responded and safely taped the alligator's mouth before loading it into a squad car to take to a reptile sanctuary, Lt. Joseph Nosalik said.
Briefly after capturing the animal, KPD received a call from a resident reporting their lost pet alligator, according to Nosalik. After confirming compliance with state ordinances through the Department of Natural Resources, KPD returned the alligator to its owner, Nosalik said.
Video, photos: Pets gone wild of Nebraska
Messi and Meelo
This is Messi and Meelo. Messi is camera shy but meelo loves to make funny faces at the camera.
Courtesy photo
Saber
Saber is threatening to post something embarrassing on Facebook if he isn't fed.
Courtesy photo
Finnegan Lucifer
Finnegan Lucifer, yes, that’s his middle name, has a thing for comforters. And he can never be found at the scene of the crime. He always hides before I find the mess.
Courtesy photo
Muddy pet
Zoey
Courtesy photo
Mollie
Mollie loves getting into the toilet paper.
Courtesy photo
Pets
Dreaded Christmas moments when you have pets.
Courtesy photo
Kitten
Here is 6-month-old kitten Brick, after discovering a new toy.
Courtesy photo
Penny
Penny after a long day of playing.
Courtesy photo
Christmas Cat
Courtesy Photo
Chanel
Chanel hates the new dog.
Courtesy photo
Jack
Jack, a Bengal mix.
Courtesy photo
Maverick
Maverick, age 8 months, is certainly a rascal.
Courtesy photo
Kitty baer
Courtesy photo
Pets
His owner came back from vacation to this.
Courtesy photo
Pets
Speck Strack can be naughty.
Courtesy photo
Pets
Rosie says she didn't do it.
Courtesy photo
Pets
Swiss cheese is his name.
Courtesy photo
Naughty dog
Courtesy photo
Spook
Spook thinks he is helping with the laundry.
KAREN WINNEY/Courtesy photo
Cooper
Cooper checks out the pond. Right after that, he fell in.
Courtesy of Blue River Pet Rescue, Seward
Cat
Lynx loves to help with laundry.
Courtesy photo
Dog
This is Buddy, taking a pit stop in an Omaha park. Don't worry; his owner cleaned it up.
Courtesy photo
Cat
Lynx thinks he is quite the acrobat.
Courtesy photo
Naughty dog
Courtesy photo
Naughty cat
Courtesy photo
Mattie
Mattie is getting inpatient about opening her presents.
Courtesy photo
Naughty dog
Naughty dog Ripley after he ate his owner's cake.
Courtesy photo
Deer
Well, this isn't a pet, but one of our readers captured this photo of a deer going after some foliage.
Courtesy photo
Norman
Norman likes to help with the cleaning. He is 1 year old and adopted him from a rescue place last year.
BECKY TUTTLE/Courtesy photo
Olive
Olive learning to eat solid food.
Courtesy photo
Honey
Honey after getting into the mud and jumping on the furniture.
Courtesy photo
Naughty pet
Courtesy photo
Naughty pet
Courtesy photo
Pet
She found the grease trap under the grill.
Courtesy photo
Maximus
Maximus had some fun with the flowerpots.
Courtesy photo
Elli, Kate and Chloe love the snow
Elli, Kate and Chloe love the snow
Courtesy photo
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.