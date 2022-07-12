 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alligator found on Kenosha's north side

  • Updated
  • Comments
KPD Facebook alligator
KPD FACEBOOK PAGE

GATOR GRABBED

Kenosha Police found and corralled an alligator wandering the streets of Kenosha’s north side on Tuesday morning around 11 a.m.

At 11:15 a.m., KPD received a call from a resident on 22nd Avenue and 24th Street reporting an alligator near their house. Three officers responded and safely taped the alligator's mouth before loading it into a squad car to take to a reptile sanctuary, Lt. Joseph Nosalik said. 

Briefly after capturing the animal, KPD received a call from a resident reporting their lost pet alligator, according to Nosalik. After confirming compliance with state ordinances through the Department of Natural Resources, KPD returned the alligator to its owner, Nosalik said.

