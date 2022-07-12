Alligator found on Kenosha's north side

GATOR GRABBED

Kenosha Police found and corralled an alligator wandering the streets of Kenosha’s north side on Tuesday morning around 11 a.m.

At 11:15 a.m., KPD received a call from a resident on 22nd Avenue and 24th Street reporting an alligator near their house. Three officers responded and safely taped the alligator's mouth before loading it into a squad car to take to a reptile sanctuary, Lt. Joseph Nosalik said.

Briefly after capturing the animal, KPD received a call from a resident reporting their lost pet alligator, according to Nosalik. After confirming compliance with state ordinances through the Department of Natural Resources, KPD returned the alligator to its owner, Nosalik said.