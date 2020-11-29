Alternate side parking begins Tuesday as city sets winter regulations

Alternate side parking regulations will go into effect in the City of Kenosha on Tuesday and continues through March 31.
On odd-calendar dates (example 1st, 3rd, 5th) from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., motorists may park, unless otherwise prohibited, on the side of the street where buildings have an odd-numbered address (example 5101, 4803). On even-calendar dates (example 2nd, 16th, 24th) from 1 a.m.to 6 a.m., motorists may park, unless otherwise prohibited, on that side of the street where buildings have an even-numbered addresses (example 2102, 4804).
Alternate side parking does not apply to blocks where parking is limited to only one side of the street, or to blocks which have other parking restrictions, which would also be in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.
There are two occasions which require parking on the odd-numbered side of the street on consecutive nights. They are Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 and Jan. 31 to Feb. 1.
Motorists who fail to observe these regulations could face fines, and their vehicles may be towed.
For more information, free copies of the City Snow & Ice Control Guide are available at the City of Kenosha Department of Public Works Street Division or by calling 262-653-4070.
Winter regulations
Citizens are asked to observe posted snow route regulations, listed at: kenosha.org/departments/public-works/SnowPlowMap.pdf.
After 2 inches of snow have fallen, parking is prohibited in areas where snow routes are posted with road signs. Violators are subject to a fine, and their vehicles may be towed.
The city may declare a snow emergency during severe winter weather conditions, usually when four inches or more of snow has fallen or when snow is causing hazardous driving conditions.
The City provides notice at least two hours prior to the enforcement of snow emergencies, so motorists may have sufficient time to remove their vehicles from the roadway.
In the event of a snow emergency, parking is prohibited on all city streets. However, the City will allow overnight parking in designated Downtown and Uptown City parking lots to ease the burden of finding parking during the snow emergencies. These parking lots locations can be found at kenosha.org/departments/public-works/seasonal-operations.
The City notifies the public of snow emergencies through the local media, WLIP 1050 AM and Citicable Channel 25 on Spectrum Cable. In addition, snow emergencies will be posted as a banner on the City’s web site, kenosha.org, on Twitter (@City_of_Kenosha) and through the City’s mass notification system, AlertSense which is available for Android and iOS (Apple) smart phones landline phones and emails.
The City also provides updates of current parking restrictions on a 24-hour hotline: 262-653-4074.
Sidewalks and more
Property owners and occupants are required to keep their sidewalks clear of snow and ice within 24 hours following the end of a winter storm.
All properties that abut handicap ramps shall also clear the snow from the full width of the ramp and the adjacent curbline for accessibility purposes. Fire hydrants and roadway inlets should be kept free and clear of snow to ensure the safety of your neighborhood, in case of an emergency.
To reduce the risk of roadway flooding during heavy rain and snow melting, roadway inlets should be kept clear of snow and ice.
People may not shovel, dump, snow blow or otherwise place snow in any public street or alley right-of-way. Snow should be stored on the same property on which it accumulates.
Violators may be fined and can be reported to the City of Kenosha Department of Public Works at 653-4050.
Waste, recycling carts
Citizens are asked to clear an area in the lawn park to place their automated waste and recycling carts. Another possible location is on either side of the driveway approach.
If your cart(s) is/are knocked over by a plow, call the Public Works Department Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 262-653-4050 and press 0 to speak to the clerical staff.
Updates from the City of Kenosha are available on Twitter at: @City_of_Kenosha.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.