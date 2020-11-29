Alternate side parking begins Tuesday as city sets winter regulations

Alternate side parking regulations will go into effect in the City of Kenosha on Tuesday and continues through March 31.

On odd-calendar dates (example 1st, 3rd, 5th) from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., motorists may park, unless otherwise prohibited, on the side of the street where buildings have an odd-numbered address (example 5101, 4803). On even-calendar dates (example 2nd, 16th, 24th) from 1 a.m.to 6 a.m., motorists may park, unless otherwise prohibited, on that side of the street where buildings have an even-numbered addresses (example 2102, 4804).

Alternate side parking does not apply to blocks where parking is limited to only one side of the street, or to blocks which have other parking restrictions, which would also be in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.

There are two occasions which require parking on the odd-numbered side of the street on consecutive nights. They are Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 and Jan. 31 to Feb. 1.

Motorists who fail to observe these regulations could face fines, and their vehicles may be towed.

For more information, free copies of the City Snow & Ice Control Guide are available at the City of Kenosha Department of Public Works Street Division or by calling 262-653-4070.

Winter regulations