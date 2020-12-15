Although no body has been found, homicide charges filed in case of missing Kenosha man

There was also blood in the hallway.

“It appeared that the person was struck multiple times with an object based on the cast-off patterns of the blood in the surrounding areas,” the complaint states.

Evidence discovered

According to the criminal complaint, Anderson admitted to police that he was jealous when his former partner and the mother of his children began dating Gutierrez but denied he had ever followed her to Kenosha.

However, according to the complaint, investigators found electronic evidence that Anderson had used a GPS tracker with a voice-activated listening device to track the woman. They also found electronic evidence that he had been in Kenosha and that he had been watching Gutierrez, finding a photo on Anderson’s phone of a document that appeared to be an auto registration transfer for Gutierrez and GPS directions on Anderson’s phone to Gutierrez’s home.

A search of Anderson’s minivan found the rear seats had been removed and a large section of carpet cut out, the van permeated with the strong scent of bleach. Still, investigators found what appeared to be a bloodstain in the van. According to the complaint, a swab taken from the blood “was analyzed and is a single-source male profile DNA. The source of the DNA is Rosalio Gutierrez.”