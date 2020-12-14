Although no body has been found, homicide charges in case of missing Kenosha man

When Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. disappeared in May, his family believed they would never see him again.
“I knew from the beginning,” his mother, Selia Patterson, said. “I knew after I went into my son’s apartment that my son was no longer with us.”
A 40-year-old Kenosha father of two, Gutierrez was reported missing May 19 after his girlfriend — who had not been able to reach him for two days — went to Gutierrez’s home on the 3700 block of 15th Street and found the patio door open and blood splattered on the floor and furniture.
Gutierrez has never been found.
But investigators have believed that the jealous former partner of Gutierrez’s girlfriend was responsible for his disappearance.
Zachariah Anderson, 40, of Mequon has been in custody at Kenosha County Jail since days after Gutierrez’s disappearance. He was charged in May with stalking his former girlfriend, including putting a tracking device in her vehicle and spying on her when she was with Gutierrez.
On Friday night — after DNA results from blood found in Anderson’s van came back as a match for Gutierrez — Anderson was charged with Gutierrez's murder. Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse and two counts of stalking. His initial appearance is not yet scheduled.
Patterson said she learned Friday that the Kenosha County District Attorney’s office was filing charges.
“I had my breakdown moment in the parking lot. I knew (charges were coming), but it sunk in on Friday,” Patterson said. “My ultimate goal in all this is that Mr. Anderson tells us where he has taken my son and what he did with him. We knew he murdered him, but where did he take him. Where did he dispose of the body?
“I don’t want my son’s life to be forgotten. I need to bring him home.”
Gutierrez has not been heard from since the evening of May 17, when he texted a friend to come to his apartment. That friend went to meet him, but Gutierrez never responded to numerous phone calls or texts to come to the door.
Two days later his girlfriend — who had also been trying to reach him — went to his apartment and discovered the signs of violence and alerted police.
A Kenosha Police detective reported that Gutierrez’s apartment showed signs of a struggle, with blood scattered throughout the main living area of the apartment and a pool of blood “consistent with a person lying in the area and bleeding heavily over a period of time,” the complaint states. An area rug was missing, the spot where the rug had been clean of blood.
There was also blood in the hallway.
“It appeared that the person was struck multiple times with an object based on the cast-off patterns of the blood in the surrounding areas,” the complaint states.
According to the criminal complaint, Anderson admitted to police that he was jealous when his former partner and the mother of his children began dating Gutierrez but denied he had ever followed her to Kenosha.
However, according to the complaint, investigators found electronic evidence that Anderson had used a GPS tracker with a voice-activated listening device to track the woman. They also found electronic evidence that he had been in Kenosha and that he had been watching Gutierrez, finding a photo on Anderson’s phone of a document that appeared to be an auto registration transfer for Gutierrez and GPS directions on Anderson’s phone to Gutierrez’s home.
A search of Anderson’s minivan found the rear seats had been removed and a large section of carpet cut out, the van permeated with the strong scent of bleach. Still, investigators found what appeared to be a bloodstain in the van. According to the complaint, a swab taken from the blood “was analyzed and is a single-source male profile DNA. The source of the DNA is Rosalio Gutierrez.”
Investigators used a trained cadaver dog to search a burn pit at Anderson’s home in Mequon. The dog was alerted on what was found to be remnants of clothing, including the elastic band from a pair of underwear, buttons from Levi Strauss jeans and steel-toed boots as well as a charred bottle of bleach. His former partner told police Anderson had borrowed her grandfather’s steel-toed boots and never returned them.
Police found another burn pit on a tree farm in Saukville owned by Anderson’s family. The cadaver dog found the remnants of a shirt that matched the color and pattern of a shirt Anderson was wearing when he was seen leaving his home on May 17.
Investigators also found camera footage of Anderson in a Wal-Mart in Saukville on May 18, Anderson buying two bags of 13-gallon garbage bags, two bags of latex gloves, two containers of bleach along with some food.
On May 18 from 8:45 a.m. to 11:41 p.m., based on cell phone records, Anderson’s cell phone was in the vicinity of Cedar Beach Road, which is within a half-mile of both Lake Michigan and a deep quarry filled with water and is about 10 miles from the Anderson tree farm.
Gutierrez’s mother Selia Patterson lives in Colorado but rented an apartment in Kenosha so she can be close to the investigation during the search for her son and to be able to spend time with Gutierrez’s two children.
She called Anderson a monster.
“It’s beyond words,” Patterson said of the emotions surrounding her son’s disappearance, calling her son “a good man, a good father, a hard-working man — I could not have asked for a better son.”
Patterson said she hopes for justice but also for answers.
“No one deserves this," she said. "No one deserves for a life to be taken and then, to make matters worse, not to be able to mourn over his body and give him a decent and Christian burial."
Anderson's initial appearance on the homicide charge is not yet scheduled, according to prosecutors. He has been held in Kenosha County Jail on $35,000 since his arrest on stalking charges in May and had been scheduled to go to trial on those stalking charges Jan. 25.
