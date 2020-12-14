Although no body has been found, homicide charges in case of missing Kenosha man

Patterson said she learned Friday that the Kenosha County District Attorney’s office was filing charges.

“I had my breakdown moment in the parking lot. I knew (charges were coming), but it sunk in on Friday,” Patterson said. “My ultimate goal in all this is that Mr. Anderson tells us where he has taken my son and what he did with him. We knew he murdered him, but where did he take him. Where did he dispose of the body?

“I don’t want my son’s life to be forgotten. I need to bring him home.”

Gutierrez has not been heard from since the evening of May 17, when he texted a friend to come to his apartment. That friend went to meet him, but Gutierrez never responded to numerous phone calls or texts to come to the door.

Two days later his girlfriend — who had also been trying to reach him — went to his apartment and discovered the signs of violence and alerted police.

A Kenosha Police detective reported that Gutierrez’s apartment showed signs of a struggle, with blood scattered throughout the main living area of the apartment and a pool of blood “consistent with a person lying in the area and bleeding heavily over a period of time,” the complaint states. An area rug was missing, the spot where the rug had been clean of blood.