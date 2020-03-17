Amazon boosts hiring to address coronavirus delivery demands

E-commerce giant Amazon is boosting wages and is looking to hire 700 people for its Kenosha fulfillment and sortation centers to address a dramatic increase in deliveries brought on by the coronavirus.

The hiring push is part of a campaign to hire 100,000 people nationally as demand grows for the delivery of merchandise and food as businesses are forced to close due to public health concerns.

The Seattle-based company is seeking to fill new full-time and part-time positions in fulfillment centers, transportation operations, stores and the delivery network.

On the Amazon corporate website, Dave Clark, the senior vice president of world operations, said they need more workers because of the surge of people “relying on Amazon’s service during this stressful time, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public.”

He added, “We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year.”

Clark said Amazon is investing $350 million globally to increase pay by $2 an hour in the United States. It is a boost from $15 per hour, depending upon the region.