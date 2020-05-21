Amazon cases in Kenosha raise concern from county health director

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nearly 20 Kenosha County residents are among Amazon employees testing positive for COVID-19 at the Kenosha campus, the county confirmed Thursday.

Employees who attempt to track text messages sent via management when there are new reports say cases are over 30 there.

“We get a text message when someone tests positive,” said one employee. “It includes the last day the person was at work but they never disclose what shift the person worked.”

Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said the company has not been cooperative in sharing information about those who have tested positive but who do not live in Kenosha County.

“To date, the Kenosha County Division of Health has struggled to receive coordinated cooperation from Amazon regarding the handling of COVID-19 cases within the company’s Kenosha campus,” Freiheit said Thursday.

Freiheit told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Wednesday the department is “going to look into what measures we can take for Amazon, because we are not getting as far with compliance as we would like.”

According to the Journal Sentinel report, which cited more than 30 cases in Kenosha, Freiheit said this could include exploring measures to close the facility.