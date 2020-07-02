Amazon facilities in Kenosha sold for $176 million, called a Chicago area industrial record

“We are excited to increase our footprint in these major distribution markets with the addition of two high-quality, stable assets,” said Roger Morales, a KKR partner and head of commercial real estate acquisitions in the Americas.

Crain’s Chicago Business reported the $176 million deal is the largest in the Chicago region. Neither KKR, nor the seller, Prologics, a San Francisco-based logistic real estate company, made public comment to support the claim.

Both KKR and Prologics, the parent to ATR Capital Partners, have suggested their decision is somewhat COVID-19 driven. The deal offers an opportunity for both companies.

“Following a fairly rapid recovery in the capital markets after the advent of the coronavirus, we are now entering the second chapter, which we are calling Phase II, of what we believe will be a multi-quarter, de-leveraging driven largely — in contrast to the downturn of 2008 — by the corporate sector,” said Henry H. McVey, a KKR official.