Amazon opens new delivery station in Kenosha, plans more

Packages are shipped to delivery stations from fulfillment and sorting centers, such as the ones in Kenosha. The delivery stations operate 24/7, with most of the sorting activity performed in the early morning when trucks arrive with customer packages. The sorting operations require about 195 Amazon employees and 30 managers, and drivers then deliver the packages directly to customers.

Amazon opened a Kenosha delivery center this month. The facility, at 740,000 square feet, is located at 4250 120th Ave.

Four more sites leased

Last week, Amazon Logistics signed leases to establish four more Wisconsin delivery stations, including two for sites in Sturtevant, and one each in Greenville and Madison.