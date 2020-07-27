Amazon opens new delivery station in Kenosha, plans more

Amazon is continuing grow its operations in southeast Wisconsin, including opening a new delivery station in Kenosha.
The delivery stations are designed to power Amazon’s last-mile capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers, as well as create hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs.
Packages are shipped to delivery stations from fulfillment and sorting centers, such as the ones in Kenosha. The delivery stations operate 24/7, with most of the sorting activity performed in the early morning when trucks arrive with customer packages. The sorting operations require about 195 Amazon employees and 30 managers, and drivers then deliver the packages directly to customers.
Amazon opened a Kenosha delivery center this month. The facility, at 740,000 square feet, is located at 4250 120th Ave.
Four more sites leased
Last week, Amazon Logistics signed leases to establish four more Wisconsin delivery stations, including two for sites in Sturtevant, and one each in Greenville and Madison.
The Greenville, Madison and one of the Sturtevant locations are set to open this year, with the second Sturtevant location opening in 2021.
Amazone indicated that, collectively, the stations will create hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 per hour and offering a variety of benefits packages, including full medical, vision and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent company match, starting on day one.
Delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. To learn more, visit www.logistics.amazon.com and https://flex.amazon.com. Amazon has more than 150 delivery stations in the US.
Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $3 billion in Wisconsin through its customer fulfillment infrastructure and compensation for its employees. Amazon estimates its investments in the state have created an additional 4,000+ indirect jobs on top of the company's 3,500 direct hires.
500 new full-time hires in Beloit
Located at 3150 Colley Road, new Amazon fulfilment center JVL1 in Beloit is now hiring more than 500 full-time positions. Employees will be involved in fulfillment operations packing and shipping larger customer items such as sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles, and larger household goods.
“As a Wisconsinite, I’m thrilled to be returning home to Beloit to open our new fulfillment center,” said Amazon Site Manager for Beloit Jason Berg. “We look forward to providing the community with 500 jobs, creating a wide range of career opportunities with industry leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.”
“The City of Beloit warmly welcomes Amazon to our community. Amazon will provide much-needed employment opportunities for Beloit families -- jobs that are especially crucial in light of COVID-19. We look forward to seeing the positive impacts on our workforce,” said Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther.
