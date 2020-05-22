Amazon outlines safety measures, plans to test employees in Kenosha

When a COVID-19 case is confirmed, it is communicated to all individuals who work at that site — not just to those who’ve come in close contact with the diagnosed individual, Crowcroft said. This is done by phone and/or text.

She said the company is following guidance from the CDC, the World Health Organization and local health authorities, and immediately alerts the local healthy authority when made aware of a confirmed case. The company will alert any associate who had close contact with a confirmed case, ask them not to return to the site and to self-quarantine for 14 days, and pay them for their time at home.

Crowcoft said for sites like MKE1 and MKE5 that are near a neighboring state border, the company contacts the health department in the county where the individual resides.

She said the company welcomes a visit from the Kenosha County Health Department to see the investments made in safety measures throughout the sites. Specific to MKE5 and MKE1 this includes:

A combined total of 1, 074 sanitation stations placed throughout both sites. MKE1 has 850 and MKE 5 has 224 sanitation stations.

• Over 65,000 masks have been provided at MKE1 and over 268,000 masks to employees at MKE5 as of May 20.