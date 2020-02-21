Amazon to occupy 750,000-square-foot building on west side of I-94

The world's largest e-commerce company is expanding in Kenosha.
Amazon is set to lease a 750,000-square-foot distribution center in 94 Logistics Park, south of Highway 142 on the west side of I-94. Its newest facility will be located across I-94 from its 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center and 500,000-square-foot sortation facility.
Chicago-based Logistics Property Co. identified Amazon as the tenant interested in leasing its property at Thursday's city Plan Commission meeting. The project received overwhelming approval with permission to move forward on a conditional use permit.
Amazon could be operating out of the facility by May 15, according to Aaron Martell, executive vice president at Logistics Property Co.
More than 200 warehouse and delivery jobs are expected to be created.
"This is great news," Ald. Dominic Ruffalo said. "This is a big commitment by Amazon to up their presence in Kenosha. It's a good use of that building. The city of Kenosha will have more revenue and more jobs. I'm all for it."
The distribution facility will operate similar to a post office. The majority of the building is designated for storage, including space for nearly 700 delivery vans. About one-quarter of the facility is designed for loading. It also calls for 11,000 square feet of office space, including administrative space, a training room, locker room, break room and a small retail component.
The commission expressed concerns about traffic flow and possible congestion.
Amazon, which had numerous company officials at the meeting, reduced its approved daily traffic count by 67% with semi delivery primarily scheduled during off-hours. During peak van delivery times, there would be a maximum of about 150 inbound and outbound traffic counts per hour.
Amazon intends to use only 12 of the 142 available semi-trailer receiving docks, according to Martell.
"There is a very limited amount of trucks coming into this facility," Martell said. "Trucks will come at nighttime along the frontage road and unload packages already sorted and go to the vans. The vans are filled with five to six hours of work and then come back. They'll drive through the building, get loaded up and drive out of the south side of the building. It's a very tight operation."
Amazon, in a quest to move packages to consumers quicker, has launched a massive expansion to grow its distribution network closer to their customers. It opened a new operation in Oak Creek last year.
"This is going to increase their capacity to be able to make their delivery even better, a service people are demanding," Ald. Dan Prozanski said. "We should be able to get those products even quicker, having them right in our own backyard."
Logistics Property Co. purchased 106 acres at the site last year with plans to develop three buildings totaling 1.7 million square feet. The first two buildings are complete, including an unoccupied 288,000-square feet facility geared toward manufacturing and distribution.
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FEST GUEST CONDUCTOR
CHORAL FEST GUEST CONDUCTOR
CHORAL FEST GUEST CONDUCTOR
CHORAL FEST GUEST CONDUCTOR
CHORAL FEST GUEST CONDUCTOR
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
CHORAL FESTIVAL
Martha Shaw - GUEST CONDUCTOR
Martha Shaw - GUEST CONDUCTOR
Martha Shaw - GUEST CONDUCTOR
CHORAL FEST
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Feb. 14 and Feb. 16, 2020.