Amazon to occupy 750,000-square-foot building on west side of I-94

The commission expressed concerns about traffic flow and possible congestion.

Amazon, which had numerous company officials at the meeting, reduced its approved daily traffic count by 67% with semi delivery primarily scheduled during off-hours. During peak van delivery times, there would be a maximum of about 150 inbound and outbound traffic counts per hour.

Amazon intends to use only 12 of the 142 available semi-trailer receiving docks, according to Martell.

"There is a very limited amount of trucks coming into this facility," Martell said. "Trucks will come at nighttime along the frontage road and unload packages already sorted and go to the vans. The vans are filled with five to six hours of work and then come back. They'll drive through the building, get loaded up and drive out of the south side of the building. It's a very tight operation."

Amazon, in a quest to move packages to consumers quicker, has launched a massive expansion to grow its distribution network closer to their customers. It opened a new operation in Oak Creek last year.