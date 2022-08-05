AMC Homecoming 2022 event a huge success

A 747 landed in Kenosha last week.

And it has nothing to do with the Boeing jet.

That’s the number of Kenosha-related cars featured at the “big show” on Saturday in Kennedy Park.

Kenosha Homecoming Car Show draws thousands to Kennedy Park Tracy McCarthy brought her pink 1959 Nash Metropolitan to Saturday’s Kenosha Homecoming Car Show. Her car won the History Center’s Choice Award.

The “big show” is the Kenosha Homecoming Car Show, hosted by the Kenosha History Center to celebrate the city’s long history in auto manufacturing.

GREMLINS AT JEFFREY Gremlins are parked in Jeffrey Elementary School’s parking lot for an AMC Gremlin show at Jeffrey Elementary School on July 28.

“We had 747 cars and 226 vendor spaces filled,” said Chris Allen, the History Center’s executive director.

AMC PARADE A line of classic AMC vehicles stretched down the streets in Downtown Kenosha on July 29 during the 2022 AMC Homecoming parade.

As for how many people participated in the event — returning for the first time in five years — Allen estimates 15,000 to 20,000 spectators came to Kennedy Park for the car show. That’s in addition to the 150 to 200 cars in the parade and the History Center’s Block Party on July 29, the night before the lakefront show.

“It was a great turnout all week,” Allen said, “and the numbers grew at our events as the week went on.”

Nash Ice Cream Social There were a number of AMC cars lined up at the ice cream social on July 29 at Nash Elementary School as part of the AMC Homecoming Car Show events.

The Homecoming also included “cruise-in” events at local venues and a Gremlin gathering at Jeffery Elementary School, home of the Gremlin mascot.

Overall, Allen is thrilled with how the Homecoming celebration turned out.

“We had a ton of positive feedback from the participants and the public,” he said. “ To have that many AMCs around town all week, it brought back great memories from Kenoshans who lived here and worked at the car factory when it was still here.

“Our visitors from out of state had nothing but great things to say about Kenosha, and they loved their time here. We have had businesses reach out to us and tell us it was their best week of the year in sales.”

The Homecoming attracted AMC fans from all over the world who “came to Kenosha and celebrated our rich auto history — and spent money locally,” Allen said.

After waiting through two years of COVID-19 cancellations, Allen and the other organizers and volunteers who worked on the Homecoming enjoyed a week of ideal weather and big crowds.

For that, he is breathing sighs of relief.

“When you put so much time and effort into planning an event,” he said, “it is nice to see everything come together so well. It was a joy to see people having a great time and enjoying Kenosha all week.”

Award winners

Four local officials handed out “Choice Awards” to their favorite cars at the Big Show:

Mayor’s Choice from John Antaramian: Rick and Cheryl Hessler’s 1928 Nash 333

County Executive’s Choice from Samantha Kerkman: Matthew and Jim Skowronski’s 1970 AMC Gremlin

Police Chief’s Choice from Eric Larsen: Travis Groff’s 1971 Jeep Commando

Kenosha History Center’s Choice: Tracy McCarthy’s 1959 pink Metropolitan

Looking ahead

The Homecoming typically takes place every three years, and planning is already starting for the next event, Allen said.

“The next Kenosha Homecoming Car Show will be back at Kennedy Park on Saturday, July 26, 2025,” he said. “We will wrap up 2022 and start looking ahead to 2025.

“I am sure we will add an event or two, but the Gremlin Gathering at Jeffery School will not be going away. That was such a great turnout this year, and we love to celebrate the Gremlins.”