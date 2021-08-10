American Heroes Café founder Mary Domes dies

A woman one local veteran called an "Angel of the Morning" for her work in helping create the American Heroes Café has died.
Mary Domes, who co-founded the Heroes Café — a gathering spot where Kenosha veterans could meet for coffee and friendship — died late Monday of cancer.
“Mary Domes. You were an amazing supporter of Veterans. You were an even more amazing person. Your void will be oh so dearly noticed. We love you and we will absolutely miss you. RIP dear friend,” the Kenosha County Veterans Council posted on social media Tuesday afternoon.
Domes, of Pleasant Prairie, worked for two decades in her dog training business DogDom International. But she became best known in the community for creating the American Heroes Café along with her longtime friend Sharon Janusz.
The friends launched the café — which offers free coffee, doughnuts and a social spot for veterans — in 2011 in what was then the SuperValu grocery store on 80th Street in Kenosha, later Festival Foods.
Grows across state
Since then, the café has become so popular that it’s weekly meeting draws as many as 100 veterans, and it added a second location at the Festival Foods in Somers. Inspired by Kenosha, groups began to open similar gathering spots in Festival Foods stores around Wisconsin.
“I think there are 19 of them across the state now, and she (Mary) and Sharon started the whole thing,” said Stan Jewell, a veteran who first attended the café and now helps run the location in Somers. “She had a big heart.”
Domes and Janusz stepped down from leading the organization just a few months ago.
In an interview with the Kenosha News in May 2020, Domes said she was inspired to start the café by her father, a World War II veteran.
“I had finally convinced my father, a World War II veteran, to go on an Honor Flight out of Milwaukee,” she said. “But he died three weeks before the trip.”
Robert Shultz was 94 at the time, she said, “and I was devastated. I said to my friend Sharon (Janusz) ‘why don’t we go to the airport and greet the veterans anyway?’”
Being part of the airport welcome group for the Honor Flight participants “was a life changing day,” Domes said. “Sharon and I became aware of our extreme appreciation for all veterans.”
Domes began organizing bus trips to the Honor Flight welcome in 2008.
Jeff Tilidetzke met Domes about 30 years ago when he was the regular UPS delivery driver to her home, and they bonded when he began leaving dog treats for her dogs each time he delivered a package. When he learned she was organizing the Honor Flight bus trips, he joined in.
"I went to the first one after I was aware of it, and I've been to 54 since," he said. Later, when Domes was looking for a volunteer to help open the Somers American Heroes Café site, she convinced Tilidetzke to help lead it.
"She was a real trouper," Tilidetzke said. "She's meant an awful lot to a lot of people. She's a special lady, and she will definitely be missed by veterans."
After their experience with Honor Flights, Domes said she approached management of the grocery store and convinced them to host the site. They cleaned out a storage area and decorated it with a military theme. At first, the weekly meetings drew about 15 people. But it quickly grew.
“It’s wonderful. One of the best ways I’ve ever volunteered my time,” Domes said last year.
In a letter to the Kenosha News, a veteran who attends the gathering called Domes and Janusz "Angels of Morning' and "messengers of care and compassion" for their work with veterans.