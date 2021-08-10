American Heroes Café founder Mary Domes dies

“I think there are 19 of them across the state now, and she (Mary) and Sharon started the whole thing,” said Stan Jewell, a veteran who first attended the café and now helps run the location in Somers. “She had a big heart.”

Domes and Janusz stepped down from leading the organization just a few months ago.

In an interview with the Kenosha News in May 2020, Domes said she was inspired to start the café by her father, a World War II veteran.

“I had finally convinced my father, a World War II veteran, to go on an Honor Flight out of Milwaukee,” she said. “But he died three weeks before the trip.”

Robert Shultz was 94 at the time, she said, “and I was devastated. I said to my friend Sharon (Janusz) ‘why don’t we go to the airport and greet the veterans anyway?’”

Being part of the airport welcome group for the Honor Flight participants “was a life changing day,” Domes said. “Sharon and I became aware of our extreme appreciation for all veterans.”

Domes began organizing bus trips to the Honor Flight welcome in 2008.