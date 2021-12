The American Heroes Café located inside Festival Foods in Somers is not meeting today or on Jan. 5.

The American Heroes Café will not meet at Festival Food on 80th Street on Friday this week or on Jan. 7.

Activities and updates can be found on the Facebook pages American Heroes Café-Kenosha and American Heroes Cafe-Somers

For more information, contact Anne Wasilevich at 262-818-7770, or Jeff Tilidetzke at 262-994-1106.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0