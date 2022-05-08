American Legion in Somers seeks volunteers to place American flags on military graves

SOMERS -- The David Leet American Legion Post 552 in Somers is looking for volunteers to place American flags on military graves.
They will be placed on graves at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, 4300 Green Road, Kenosha. They are needed starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 26.
For more information, contact Arnie at 262-496-1655.
In Photos: Memorial Day program in 2019 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Memorial Day Service
Gov. Tony Evers, right, greets U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Memorial Day service on Sunday in Dover.
ANDREW ROSENTHAL
Memorial Day Service
Mary Kolar, left, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs and Cemetery Director Matt Bergs, right, precede Gov. Tony Evers at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Memorial Day service on Sunday in Dover.
ANDREW ROSENTHAL
Memorial Day Service
Bagpipe musicians from the Celtic Nations of Milwaukee, among other independent performers lead the tune, at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Memorial Day service, May 26, 2019.
ANDREW ROSENTHAL
Memorial Day Service
Photos from the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Memorial Day service, May 26, 2019.
ANDREW ROSENTHAL
Memorial Day Service
U.S. Navy veterans stand up and cheer as the Naval colors are presented at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Memorial Day service, May 26, 2019.
ANDREW ROSENTHAL
Memorial Day Service
The U.S. Air Force colors are presented at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Memorial Day service, May 26, 2019.
ANDREW ROSENTHAL
Memorial Day Service
A table is reserved for veterans that were prisoners of war and missing in action at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Memorial Day service, May 26, 2019.
ANDREW ROSENTHAL
Memorial Day Service
United States Congressman Bryan Steil speaks at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Memorial Day service, May 26, 2019.
ANDREW ROSENTHAL
Memorial Day Service
Racine area residents listen to U.S. Congressman Bryan Steil speak at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Memorial Day service, May 26, 2019.
ANDREW ROSENTHAL
Memorial Day Service
Racine area residents listen to U.S. Congressman Bryan Steil speak at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Memorial Day service, May 26, 2019.
ANDREW ROSENTHAL
Memorial Day Service
Wisconsin governor Tony Evers speaks at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Memorial Day service, May 26, 2019.
ANDREW ROSENTHAL
Memorial Day Service
Bagpipe musicians from the Celtic Nations of Milwaukee, among other independent performers lead the tune, at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Memorial Day service, May 26, 2019.
ANDREW ROSENTHAL
Memorial Day Service
The Battle Field Cross is finished off with the American Flag during a ceremony at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Memorial Day service, May 26, 2019.
ANDREW ROSENTHAL
Memorial Day Service
Racine area residents take a look at the table reserved for prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Memorial Day service, May 26, 2019.
ANDREW ROSENTHAL
Memorial Day Service
First sergeant David Litrenta (right) sets the table reserved for prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Memorial Day service, May 26, 2019.
ANDREW ROSENTHAL
Memorial Day Service
American flags stand at the bases of gravesites at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Memorial Day service on May 26 in Dover.
ANDREW ROSENTHAL
Memorial Day Service
Family and friends take a moment of reflection at gravesites after the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Memorial Day service on Sunday in Dover.
ANDREW ROSENTHAL
Memorial Day Service
Susan Revord of Milwaukee plants a flower at a relative's gravesite after the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Memorial Day service on Sunday in Dover.
ANDREW ROSENTHAL
Memorial Day Service
Change lies on top of a grave at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, May 26, 2019. Each penny represents a visitor who knew the fallen soldier; a nickel represents someone that visited who attended basic training with the soldier; a dime represents someone that visited who actively served with the soldier; a quarter represents someone who was present when the soldier was killed.
ANDREW ROSENTHAL
