American Legion in Somers seeks volunteers to place American flags on military graves

SOMERS -- The David Leet American Legion Post 552 in Somers is looking for volunteers to place American flags on military graves.

They will be placed on graves at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, 4300 Green Road, Kenosha. They are needed starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 26.

For more information, contact Arnie at 262-496-1655.

