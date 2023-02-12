It’s not often that the commander of a non-profit organization for U.S. military veterans is deployed for active duty.

But when it did happen, American Legion Paul Herrick Post 21 and community rallied around him and his family.

While Commander Matt Christiansen, 37, of Kenosha didn’t expect all the attention, he knows that the Legion has made a commitment to be there for veterans and their families.

Christiansen, who was installed as commander last June, is with the Army National Guard and was called to duty two weeks ago. A captain in the National Guard he is an engineer who will be deployed to the Horn of Africa, on the Somali peninsula in the next 9-10 days for a tour of about six months.

“I was told I’m going to be the chief engineer,” he said. “So, it will be master planning site survey work, reading over plans for contracts and for contractors, picture blueprints, and making sure they’re all okay and overseeing all the other engineer cells that are there.”

Christiansen said he will be supporting the 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, one of two large National Guard units.

“That’s who’s there right now, so I’m back-filling for somebody … They said they needed me, so here I go,” he said as he shook hands with various well-wishers during the four-hour event at the Legion post.

Among the well-wishers was state Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, Mayor John Antaramian, state Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, and state Sen. Robert Wirch, D-Kenosha. Also wishing him well was Kenosha’s 2022 Hometown Hero of the Year Scott Tindall, a U.S. Navy veteran and a post member.

Christiansen, who has been with the National Guard for the last 12 years, said he was not sure exactly how long he’d be deployed “but I know I’ll come back with the 157,” he said.

“However long they’re there, that’s how long I’ll be there,” he said.

“In this organization, I’m one of the younger ones,” said Christiansen, who had been deployed in 2020 for about a year.

While post commander for just a short time, one of his goals is to bring together families, not just for the Legion but its auxiliaries as well.

In the past, the groups were largely separated with men and women holding their respective events and nights out. But that was during a different era.

“We want to have everybody working together,” he said in support of families.

“My wife, Maria, she’s worrying about the kids, but on top of that she’s worrying about me,” he said. “That’s the hardest part, leaving my family.”

According to Tom Visintainer, a past post commander, it’s relatively rare that a sitting commander is deployed to active duty, but it’s not unheard of.

In fact, Visintainer, a U.S. Army veteran who was with the 721st Engineer Company, was also called to active duty 12 years ago.

“I was in Afghanistan for 2011 and 2012. That’s why we do this for our people,” he said. “I know what we went through, what my wife when through and all that and it’s why I wanted to make sure we did this for him.”

“When he comes back we’re going to have a party like we did when I came back,” he said. “We just want to make sure that they know we’re family, that his wife is taken care of, like when I was gone. And we want to make sure it continues.”