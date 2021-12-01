American Legion plans Pearl Harbor remembrance events

American Legion Paul Herrick Post 21 has a number of public events planned in a remembrance of Pearl Harbor.

An open house will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the post, 504 58th St., Kenosha. A remembrance ceremony is planned for Tuesday night.

Current exhibits available for the public are a World War II/military exhibit, an essay contest display and a display that honors Marines who died aboard the USS Arizona on Dec. 7, 1941. Herrick, a Kenosha native and namesake of the post, also died during the attack.

At noon on Saturday, Steven Tindall will give an oral presentation about the Arizona marines who perished, and at 1 p.m., Carl Bogar will give an oral presentation about his museum display.

A book signing by Joe Campolo Jr., Richard Bell and Tindall will follow.

The remembrance ceremony begins Tuesday at 5 p.m. with the Paul Herrick Boulevard Dedication, followed by a general gathering for the public from 6 to 7 p.m. The event concludes with a ceremony and the announcement of essay winners from 7 to 8 p.m.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and Post 21 Commander Thomas J. Vistintainer Sr., will be on hand for the dedication of the stretch of the street in Herrick's honor, which will be located on 58th Street between the lake and Sheridan Road.

