The inviting scent of spicy chili wafted through the air of the American Legion Post 21 in Downtown Kenosha Saturday afternoon.

Throngs of attendees navigated their way through the congested walkways trying to get a taste of one of the 13 chili recipes at the Legion’s eighth annual cook-off.

Contestants were lined up and serving up their own chili with the hopes of winning $130 in prize money and bragging rights at the eighth annual American Legion Chili Cook-Off.

For some contestants like Matt Snorek, a Burlington resident, the event was not about winning the money.

“I just like getting one more (contest),” Snorek said. “I just like doing it. I wake up at three o’clock in the morning and get rolling on it.”

Saturday was not Snorek’s first rodeo, though. He has been entering, and winning, chili cook-off’s for more than two decades.

“It’s the same recipe I’ve been making for 22-23 years,” Snorek said.

The secret ingredient? Bacardi spiced rum.

“That’s why the meat tastes so good,” he said, “because it’s all marinated in this.”

Kenosha County American Legion Commander Tom Visitainer said there were some repeat contestants from previous years, such as the Somers Fire and Rescue Squad and Franks Diner.

“And we have we had a couple of new contestants who were late entries,” Visintainer said.

A raffle was set up for attendees to try their luck to win a variety of goodies.

This year, part of the proceeds from donations go toward Badger Boys and Girls delegates.

“The support that we get from the city and other veterans (is humbling),” Visintainer said. “It’s very overwhelming that people really do care about us that much.”

The cook-off drew crowds of people, including Christine Johnson, who was at the cook-off for the second year in a row.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Johnson said. “We should be supporting the (American Legion) more.”

Johnson did not have a final verdict of which chili she liked the best, though, as she still had more to try before sharing her thoughts.

“I just think it’s a great event to get people out,” Johnson said. “There’s a great camaraderie as you look around.”

Carl Kirkorian shared similar thoughts.

“It’s a good thing,” he said. “And it’s a great cause.”

For more information about the Kenosha American Legion Post 21, Visintainer encourages people to visit the website alpost21.com.

Cook-off results were not available at press time Saturday.