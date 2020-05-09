American Legion Riders ride double duty for Marine's birthday, millitary tribute

It a bright sunny morning for a birthday surprise that one mother will ever forget on the eve of Mother’s Day.
And just a little while later, just a few miles away, there was a special military tribute that one local family and 16 motorcycle riding veterans may not soon forget.
Saturday morning was a special day that many said was a good diversion and an emotional relief from the stress of COVID-19. Even with some social distancing and facial coverings, their good spirits may have set the tone for a good day.
With the American, military and the POW-MIA flags waving in the breeze on the back of their motorcycles, the American Legion District 1 Riders lead a motorcade that included a string of cars and a Somers fire truck to help celebrate the 40th birthday of Shawn Talbert, a recently retired Marine Corps gunnery sergeant.
The birthday salute was a special event Talbert’s mother Patty Kirkorian, his mother-in-law Loretta Jaffe, and his wife Angie devised to welcome him back home after tours in Iraq where he was wounded twice. It also was a special Mother’s Day present for a mother who said she finally had all of her children back home in Kenosha.
“This is my Mother’s Day gift forever,” said Kirkorian.
For a military veteran back home
The American Legion riders journeyed from the parking lot of St. Peter’s Church to Talbert’s house where they presented him with two American Legion coins.
Tom Mogre, the treasurer of riders and a 10-year Army veteran, said they came out to honor Talbert and to ride for a cause. He said the group often rides for special events and for funerals of fellow veterans.
Dustin Thorpe, a firefighter with the Somers Fire Department, said they brought the truck out to honor Talbert and had been requested by Talbert’s stepfather, a 25-year veteran of the fire department.
Though Jaffe had written a “Happy Birthday” message on the driveway the night before, Talbert, who had been kept indoors through the early morning, was surprised when he heard the fire engine siren and saw the stream of motorcycles stop in front of the house at 2300 28th Ave.
“I knew something must have been up, but didn’t expect anything like this. I was really surprised,” Talbert said.
A veteran of 20 1/2 years in the Marines, Talbert was with a reconnaissance unit in Iraq. His first injury came in 2004 when the Humvee he was riding in hit a device in the road. The father of three suffered another injury in 2007.
Kirkorian said she was especially happy to have her son back home safe. Another of her son’s, Aaron, served a tour of duty stationed in Green Bay with the Marine Reserves.
Flag presentation to Dino Sturino
Shortly after the birthday salute, the American Legion riders went to Sturino’s Restaurant, 1543 22nd Ave., where they presented the owner, Dino Sturino, the flags representing every branch of the U.S. armed forces. They were placed in flag holders on the deck of the restaurant where were a display of other military-related items.
On the wall, Sturino had a framed poster that read “Some people dream the dream. Some people live ther dream and some peple defend the dream. God bless the defenders.”
It was a special day for Sturino, a Navy veteran who served in the Mediterranean from 1971-77. “We are a family of veterans,” he said. Sturino was wearing a military hoodie with the locations of where he had served. He wore a cap with medals his sons had when they were in the military.
His grandfather served in the Army during World War I and his father, who was in the Army Air Corps, served during World War II. Both of his sons, Alonzo and Paul, also served in units of the Army. Alonzo was in Iraq and Paul served in the 101st Airborne and was killed in the Iraq War.
“Honor and respect,” Sturino said. “Some gave and some gave all,” he said referring to those who have fallen in battle fighting for America.
