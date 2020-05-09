American Legion Riders ride double duty for Marine's birthday, millitary tribute

The American Legion riders journeyed from the parking lot of St. Peter’s Church to Talbert’s house where they presented him with two American Legion coins.

Tom Mogre, the treasurer of riders and a 10-year Army veteran, said they came out to honor Talbert and to ride for a cause. He said the group often rides for special events and for funerals of fellow veterans.

Dustin Thorpe, a firefighter with the Somers Fire Department, said they brought the truck out to honor Talbert and had been requested by Talbert’s stepfather, a 25-year veteran of the fire department.

Though Jaffe had written a “Happy Birthday” message on the driveway the night before, Talbert, who had been kept indoors through the early morning, was surprised when he heard the fire engine siren and saw the stream of motorcycles stop in front of the house at 2300 28th Ave.

“I knew something must have been up, but didn’t expect anything like this. I was really surprised,” Talbert said.

A veteran of 20 1/2 years in the Marines, Talbert was with a reconnaissance unit in Iraq. His first injury came in 2004 when the Humvee he was riding in hit a device in the road. The father of three suffered another injury in 2007.