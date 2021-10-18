American Recovery Plan grant to bring broadband to rural Kenosha County

“I can tell you that during the pandemic, when more and more people in Brighton stayed home to work, I did have several calls from people asking if there was an opportunity to get broadband,” Crane said. “So, I think this is exciting.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Paris Town Chairman John Holloway said the town had been exploring ways to increase broadband access and will work with Spectrum to try and make sure the entire town is covered.

“It’s positive that Kenosha County got recognized and funds were made available,” Holloway said. “It is still our goal to make sure that all town residents will have access to the internet service they need.”

The application made by Spectrum was one of five submitted by companies that hoped to expand service to rural areas of Kenosha County. It calls for 24% of the total project costs coming from other grants or municipal contributions.

Each municipality will also have a local American Rescue Plan Act funding to draw from for various projects. Broadband access is one of the eligible uses of these funds.

Local state legislators praised the grant award.