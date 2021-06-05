American Red Cross and American Cancer Society team up for local blood drives

The American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up for a nationwide blood drive to be held this month.

According to information from the two agencies, the current initiative, “Give Blood to Give Time” is aimed at supporting those undergoing cancer treatment.

According to the American Cancer Society, many patient visits and procedures were forced to delay or cancel early in the pandemic to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. With procedures resuming, blood donations are critical for cancer treatments.

The Red Cross reports fewer blood and platelet donors give as the nation begins to climb out of this pandemic. This downturn comes at a time when the Red Cross continues to see strong demand for blood products including platelets by hospitals, causing concern for the sufficiency of the blood supply this month and throughout the summer.

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies through July 24. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.