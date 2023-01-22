American Red Cross announces area events to collect blood donations

A series of events have been announced over the next several weeks to allow area residents to make blood donations as part of National Blood Donor Month.

The American Red Cross is working to ensure a stable blood supply amid the threat of icy winter weather and severe seasonal illness. Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand.

The start of the new year is one of the most challenging times to collect enough blood products, despite the constant demand. One in seven patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion – yet only 3% of the public gives blood.

Area events scheduled include:

Salem: Salem Grade School, 8828 Antioch Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Feb. 17.

Burlington: Low Daily Brewery, 700 N. Pine, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Racine: Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Road, from 1 to 6 p.m., on Feb. 13.

Waterford: Legacy Realty Group, 401 N. Milwaukee, Suite 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Feb. 16.

Elkhorn: Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E. Geneva St., from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Feb. 8.

Lake Geneva: The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St., Noon to 5 p.m., on Feb. 10.

In partnership with the National Football League (NFL), those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through Jan. 31, will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, including access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13), plus a $500 gift card for expenses.

How to donate

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

