Amid outbreak, county residents use their voice

Jeanne Skendziel, wearing a mask, walked out of her polling place at Kenosha’s Northside Library with praise for the poll workers.
“It was very fast, very efficient,” she said.
But the praise ended there.
“I’m furious about what happened yesterday,” Skendziel said about Gov. Tony Evers’ order to postpone Tuesday’s election and the legal intervention by Republican legislators leading to the Wisconsin Supreme Court blocking the order and forcing the election to go forward.
The United States Supreme Court also enjoined an order from the U.S. District Court requiring ballots be returned to the polling place or the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. Tuesday, or postmarked by April 7 and received by the clerk by 4 p.m. Monday, April 13.
“I’m still mad today,” Skendziel said, saying she was afraid to go to the polling place because of the spread of the virus.
But she said she felt she had to vote.
“It was all because they wanted Kelly in," she said. "So I wasn’t going to let them stop me.”
Voters in makeshift PPE also made their way to the polls Tuesday in Salem Lakes, where they used cotton swabs instead of pens to cast their votes as part of the process put in place to protect the public amid the COVID-19 health emergency.
The scene varied in municipalities across Kenosha County — though masks of some sort were worn by most voters and poll workers on either side of protective barriers. Where paper ballots were used, pens were provided and will become voter keepsakes.
Frustrations across county
Many voters expressed frustration with the legal battle over the vote, some saying they came out despite being afraid of contracting the virus, others saying they thought the whole COVID-19 issue was overblown.
A 78-year-old woman who did not want to give her name was standing outside the Northside Library, leaning on a walker as she waited in line. “They should not have had this today,” she said.
But the woman said that, while she had requested an absentee ballot, it had not yet arrived, and she wanted to make sure she voted.
Victor Misurelli stood in front of the woman in line.
“You notice I’m not wearing a mask,” he said. “I’ve lived through 11 end of the worlds, and I’ll live through this. I think (the virus) is real, but it’s been blown out of proportion … more people died from the flu every year.”
At the polling place at the Kenosha Unified School District Educational Support Center, there was no line and few voters at the polls at about 10 a.m. Poll workers said turnout had been somewhat steady.
Francis and JoAnn Styles were among the voters. Both wearing masks, the couple said they had hoped the election would be postponed, and considered staying home for safety concerns, but decided to vote.
They said they felt strongly that they wanted to cast a vote for Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential primary.
“We’re concerned about health care, and we wanted to vote for Bernie,” Francis said.
Last-minute voting decisions anger some
As Joe Lang left the same polling place, he said he had hoped that the absentee voting deadline would have been extended, saying he was upset about the legal actions taken by Republicans.
“I’m just glad I’m not in Milwaukee, it’s just a joke,” he said.
In Milwaukee — which has had the highest concentration of COVID-19 cases and deaths — a lack of poll workers caused the city to consolidate into just five polling places for a population of nearly 600,000.
Another voter leaving the ESC just after Lang said he was pleased Evers’ order to delay the vote was blocked.
“I’m just glad we didn’t lose our right to vote,” said the elderly man, who along with his wife, did not want to give his name.
Patricia Welter, who cast her vote at Salem Lakes Village Hall Tuesday morning, said she went to bed Monday night thinking Election Day had been postponed.
It is not a decision that should have been made at the eleventh hour, she said.
"I was actually angry that they couldn't figure this out to give us time to get through this," Welter said.
Never received requested ballot
Welter had attempted to vote absentee. However, because of an error on her part, she did not yet get the ballot.
Like Welter, Linda Valentino, who is immuno-compromised, cast her vote Tuesday after the absentee ballot she requested never arrived.
"I requested a ballot the middle of March," Valentino said. "I have not received it yet."
She wore a mask, a garbage bag over her shirt, gloves and a thick plastic bag over her head to protect herself from contracting the virus.
"This is ridiculous they are forcing people to come out to vote," she said. "I am going to disinfect everything when I get home."
Gary Wilburn, of Trevor, said it is possible the off-and-on-again Election Day will leave some voters feeling disenfranchised and ultimately impact results.
"It might change how the vote goes," Wilburn said.
Lower turnout a combination of factors
While lines were not as long early Tuesday as Salem Lakes election chief Mike Ullstrup anticipated, he said he was impressed by the effort people have made to vote amid the crisis.
"In spite of all the goings on in Madison and Washington, it's been impressive how in tune people are with the decisions being made at any moment of the day and how they are going to make sure they are going to vote," Ullstrup said.
He attributed the lower turnout on Election Day to a combination of factors, including a not-so-controversial Presidential Preference Primary and an increase in the number of people who chose to vote early or by absentee.
Somers Clerk/Treasurer Timothy Kitzman estimated late Tuesday afternoon that total voter turnout, including absentees, reached the 45-50 percent mark. All totaled between the village and the town, there are about 5,600 registered voters.
"Most people are understanding. They're being patient; they're following the spacing rules; they're washing," he said. "We have hand wash stations going in, coming out. We have hand sanitizer; we have wipes. We're cleaning up. The voters are washing and everything. I think it's going OK."
Kitzman, who said he had about 20 workers staffing the election, stayed prepared for everything after Monday's on-again, off-again situation surrounding the primary.
Included in the workforce Tuesday were two Wisconsin State Troopers and four members from the Wisconsin National Guard.
"The advice we got from the state was to plan on an election, so that's what we did," he said.
Issues with mail ballots, state system
According to the Wisconsin Election Commission, 1,282,762 absentee ballots had been requested as of Tuesday morning, and 864,750 had been returned. In Kenosha County, 30,083 had been requested by Tuesday, and 20,319 had been returned.
Ullstrup acknowledged "there has been a problem getting ballots out to people in the mail."
"We've been frustrated with the state system," Ullstrup said, adding the village clerk received more than 1,500 emails through the system, some accompanied by photos of animals or by selfies as identification. Also, the United States mail system appeared to cause some delay, clerks reported.
Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin said the U.S. Supreme Court decision did not alter the order which prohibits the reporting of results until April 13.
"In order to ensure consistent compliance with that order, the number of ballots will be counted on election night, but the votes will not be counted until April 13," Bachochin wrote in a statement on the process to be followed.
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
Journey Church, 10700 75th St., hosted a free food giveaway Sunday in a drive-thru style process, coordinated by the Journey Church Disaster R…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.