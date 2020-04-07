Amid outbreak, county residents use their voice

The scene varied in municipalities across Kenosha County — though masks of some sort were worn by most voters and poll workers on either side of protective barriers. Where paper ballots were used, pens were provided and will become voter keepsakes.

Frustrations across county

Many voters expressed frustration with the legal battle over the vote, some saying they came out despite being afraid of contracting the virus, others saying they thought the whole COVID-19 issue was overblown.

A 78-year-old woman who did not want to give her name was standing outside the Northside Library, leaning on a walker as she waited in line. “They should not have had this today,” she said.

But the woman said that, while she had requested an absentee ballot, it had not yet arrived, and she wanted to make sure she voted.

Victor Misurelli stood in front of the woman in line.

“You notice I’m not wearing a mask,” he said. “I’ve lived through 11 end of the worlds, and I’ll live through this. I think (the virus) is real, but it’s been blown out of proportion … more people died from the flu every year.”