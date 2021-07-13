An indelible legacy: Friends, colleagues step up to help family of KPD Sgt. Trevor Albrecht

In his 15-year career with the Kenosha Police Department, Sgt. Trevor Albrecht left an indelible mark with everyone he came in contact with.
And in his absence since his unexpected death Jan. 16, the department now finds just as big a void to fill.
But nearly seven months since Albrecht died in a snowmobile accident in Iron County, at 41, the department is doing what it can to honor their fallen colleague.
Those efforts include the community, which last month, came out to support Albrecht’s widow, Jessie, and their two children with the first Trevor Albrecht Memorial Music Festival and Benefit.
“You’re never going to find anybody like him again,” Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt said. “He’s one in a million. He’s not somebody you come across all the time. The hole it left in our department was pretty big.”
Sgt. Leo Viola shared similar sentiments.
Viola said he and Albrecht both joined the department Jan. 3, 2006, and spent four years together in the Gang Unit before Albrecht was promoted in 2014.
The two quickly built a strong bond, Viola said.
“We got hired together at the same time, and we kind of came up together,” he said. “He was one of my closest friends on the department.
“He had a real big personality. He was one of those people who was magnetic. People were drawn to him. He was a guy who would give the shirt off his back for you and do anything to help you. He had a great personality, a great people to make people laugh and put people at ease.
“I think we all know people like that, who just tough a lot of different people in a really positive way. He was definitely one of the best.”
DeWitt said he and Albrecht’s shifts never crossed until a couple years after DeWitt came to the department.
But like the relationship Viola built with Albrecht, DeWitt felt the same.
“He was the greatest guy in and out of this building,” DeWitt said. “Everybody loved him. He certainly got the job done. He was probably the best police officer I have seen. He was a warm dude, he could talk to anybody.
“He certainly understood everybody’s viewpoint and where they were coming from. He was just a really nice guy to everybody, no matter who it was, whether it be a citizen, co-worker, someone else in the community. He was just a very, very nice guy. His impact is already missed and is apparent.”
Both sergeants described Albrecht as a “big guy,” who could have an imposing presence, but each reiterated it was his personality and ability to talk with people — certainly an important trait for a police officer who deals with the public often — to try and diffuse any possible situation.
And those skills were on display last summer for sure, DeWitt said.
As the city was hit by riots, protests, destruction and civil unrest in the wake of the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake, Albrecht, like all his colleagues, was in the middle of the action for days on end.
“He was really kind of leading the charge with all the ground activities with all the people who were out there on the front lines,” DeWitt said. “From the coordination to the implementation to the actual playing out of the situation that happened, he was always there, always had time to answer people’s questions, came up with a good plan and implemented it.
“Without him, I think things (during the riots) wouldn’t have gone as smoothly, as there could have been some incidents sparked if he wasn’t there leading the charge. he was a great leader ... (and) certainly one of the guys most people looked to during tense situations, that’s for sure.”
Born in Rockford, Ill., Albrecht came to Kenosha when he joined the department. He also served as a captain in the Army National Guard from August 2001 to January 2010 and earned two Bronze Stars in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Head of SIU
At the time of his death, Albrecht was the sergeant in charge of the department’s Special Investigations Unit.
Before the department’s own SIU, city and county detectives, along with Gang Unit officers worked with the Kenosha County Drug Enforcement Operations Unit, Viola said.
When the time came for Kenosha to have its own similar group put together, it was Albrecht who put that plan in place.
“He was one of those guys who could definitely bring people together,” Viola said. “He wasn’t divisive at all. He was open, accommodating and could make things happen.
“He was a big guy, a big imposing guy, but could disarm you with his wit, personality and charm. He was very charming, very funny. I run out of adjectives to describe him.”
DeWitt succeeded Albrecht at the head of the department’s SIU, although he admitted taking on that task wasn’t something was ready to agree to at first.
With the loss of his close friend, being the one to follow in his footsteps in the wake of such an untimely and tragic death was a hard reality to accept, he said.
“At first when they asked me to do it, I was a little hesitant since we were so close,” DeWitt said. “You don’t want to screw up something that somebody put together. He put so much work and effort into it. There’s certainly a need for this group to focus on some of the more pressing problems like gang violence that happens (in the city).”
Now that he’s running the unit, though, DeWitt has one thought on his mind at all times.
He just wants to honor his fallen friend the best way he can.
“(Albrecht) poured his heart and soul into it, and he certainly spent a lot of time behind the scenes,” DeWitt said. “It wouldn’t be where it is if it wasn’t for him. I couldn’t ask for a better situation walking into it.
“I just hope that I’m honoring him in the right way by trying to lead this unit as best as I can in the way which he would. He really knocked it out of the ballpark. I’m just trying to make sure we’re still playing the game.”
Community support
Seeing the success of the event in June definitely just confirmed what many felt about Albrecht, both Viola and DeWitt said.
Not that either were surprised by how well the first fundraiser to help his children played out.
“He didn’t grow up here or was from here, but because of the person he was, he was just immediately embraced by everyone he met here,” Viola said. “I used to joke with him that he could run for mayor. He made so many friends, knew so many people and just everyone loved him so much.
“He came to a new city 15 years ago roughly, and he made so many connections that there was just this outpouring of love and support for him and his family, and he’s not a native son. He moved here from someplace else as an adult, but you would never be able to tell based on all the lives he touched around here, the people he knew, who liked him and loved his family.”
DeWitt said he was taken aback by some of the comments from people, who admitted they weren’t the biggest fans of the police, but in the same breath said how much they respected Albrecht.
And those kind of sentiments go a long way in telling what anybody who came in contact with him truly felt.
“They liked the way he spoke to them, that he was honest and straightforward with them and was a straight shooter,” DeWitt said. “It’s hard for someone who doesn’t particularly like the police to say, ‘You know what, even though he was associated with the police, I like that guy. He’s a good guy.”
The fundraiser was personal to management with both Duke’s and Coins, as co-owner Matt Carlson is the brother of Jessie Albrecht, said Tim Gascoigne.
So when talk came to putting together such an event, that certainly wasn’t a difficult sell — and it won’t be the last to try and build the childrens’ college fund.
“Coins has been doing (these kind of events) for some 20 years, just helping the community out,” Gascoigne said. “We take pride in doing that. It was the right thing to do. ... This is going to be an annual thing for Trevor, some type of charity in his name.”
Gascoigne said final dollar figures aren’t yet known from the event, as donations continue to be tallied. He said T-shirts from the fundraiser still are available for a $20 donation directly to the fund and can be purchased at Coins, 1714 52nd St.
“All that money is going to go to the kids’ scholarship fund,” he said.