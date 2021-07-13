An indelible legacy: Friends, colleagues step up to help family of KPD Sgt. Trevor Albrecht

Now that he’s running the unit, though, DeWitt has one thought on his mind at all times.

He just wants to honor his fallen friend the best way he can.

“(Albrecht) poured his heart and soul into it, and he certainly spent a lot of time behind the scenes,” DeWitt said. “It wouldn’t be where it is if it wasn’t for him. I couldn’t ask for a better situation walking into it.

“I just hope that I’m honoring him in the right way by trying to lead this unit as best as I can in the way which he would. He really knocked it out of the ballpark. I’m just trying to make sure we’re still playing the game.”

Community support

Seeing the success of the event in June definitely just confirmed what many felt about Albrecht, both Viola and DeWitt said.

Not that either were surprised by how well the first fundraiser to help his children played out.

“He didn’t grow up here or was from here, but because of the person he was, he was just immediately embraced by everyone he met here,” Viola said. “I used to joke with him that he could run for mayor. He made so many friends, knew so many people and just everyone loved him so much.