An Independence Day in the sun: Residents stroll, shop in downtown Kenosha

It was a made-to-order cloud-free, bright sunny Independence Day that bought hundreds of people who strolled through the open-air marketplace in downtown Kenosha.

With no Fourth of July parade, no fireworks display and none of the other traditional Kenosha events on America’s birthday, those who did make it downtown found the second weekend of local outdoor markets offered a welcome respite for people who wanted a day outdoors.

In its 18th season, this year’s HarborMarket opened a week ago with COVID-19 safety restrictions in place. Saturday shoppers came wearing their masks and were practicing social distancing. Saturday also marked the second week of the new Kenosha Public Market, also in operation nearby in the downtown.

Some who came downtown did so to browse; others came to purchase local fruits and fresh vegetables, floral bouquets and read-to-eat foods. While many of the visitors who had been to the market in previous years, there were a few first timers who came because they had heard good things about it.

Amy Radermaker, came from Lake Geneva because she was looking for a different but exciting thing to do. “It’s a gorgeous day. Sometimes we try to get out of town,” she said. She and her husband planned to have dinner in Kenosha later Saturday. She found a full bouquet of colorful flowers.