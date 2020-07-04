An Independence Day in the sun: Residents stroll, shop in downtown Kenosha

It was a made-to-order cloud-free, bright sunny Independence Day that bought hundreds of people who strolled through the open-air marketplace in downtown Kenosha.
With no Fourth of July parade, no fireworks display and none of the other traditional Kenosha events on America’s birthday, those who did make it downtown found the second weekend of local outdoor markets offered a welcome respite for people who wanted a day outdoors.
In its 18th season, this year’s HarborMarket opened a week ago with COVID-19 safety restrictions in place. Saturday shoppers came wearing their masks and were practicing social distancing. Saturday also marked the second week of the new Kenosha Public Market, also in operation nearby in the downtown.
Some who came downtown did so to browse; others came to purchase local fruits and fresh vegetables, floral bouquets and read-to-eat foods. While many of the visitors who had been to the market in previous years, there were a few first timers who came because they had heard good things about it.
Amy Radermaker, came from Lake Geneva because she was looking for a different but exciting thing to do. “It’s a gorgeous day. Sometimes we try to get out of town,” she said. She and her husband planned to have dinner in Kenosha later Saturday. She found a full bouquet of colorful flowers.
Naomi Toly and her husband came to the market from Vernon Hills, Ill. They enjoyed strolling past the vendors looking for something interesting to purchase.
Rod Ottum of Kenosha didn’t come to shop, he came to scout the venue, to ensure it was safe for his wife to visit in upcoming weeks.
Sixteen-year-old Jenna Locsin, an Indian Trail High School student, and her mother, came downtown market for an outing. They hoped to find something nice to take home.
Carl Krome, a street car operator, came to soak up some sun and people watch.
Bert Jones, owner of Creator Farms of Bristol, was there in his second year as a vendor. He was offering oversized cookies that seemed to an attraction for those who wanted a creative dessert novelty. Specializing in growing micro grains and heirloom tomatoes, he said the cookies were made with natural ingredients and were an attention-grabber. He also had herbs and wheat grass on sale.
Lor Vang and his parents had a popular tent filled with flowers. There many customers were buying bouquets. Two customers, Alyssa Schmitz and her friend Josephine Knight were buying flowers for their relatives.
Just a few booths away, Alexandra Fedor of Urban Samba Plants, was selling plants that were potted in coffee mugs, small glasses, and what-knots. Some customers seemed amazed that the plants could be in what appeared to be unique conversation pieces. There as with all the other vendors in the market, customers selected their items and the vendor would bag them.
Erran Schmidkonz and his wife Becky relaxed on an embankment, accompanied by Goliath, a Saint Bernard, and Moose, a Bloodhound.
“It’s beautiful weather and we came to support local vendors,” they said.
