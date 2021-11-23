Anderson Arts Center hires new administrator

Madeline Marzec has joined the Anderson Arts Center as its new administrator.

And she’s jumping right in during the busy holiday season.

Anderson, 6603 Third Ave., is part of the Kemper Center, which is getting set to host its annual “Christmas at Kemper” celebration this weekend.

“I love that I’m starting during the Christmas rush,” she said Monday morning, sitting in Kemper’s Ambrose Hall, surrounded by boxes of decorations.

She and her family “just moved back to Pleasant Prairie after living in Indianapolis for five years. I live 10 minutes from Kemper, and now I get to drive along the lakeshore for my commute. It feels really good to be back.”

Marzec replaces Rena Lee, who started at Anderson in January of 2020.

“I love working here and love everyone I work with,” Lee said in September. “It’s really my perfect job and the best job I have had in quite awhile. I wasn’t actively looking, but a job was offered to me that was too good to refuse. It is very bittersweet.”

Lee is now working for a Waukegan, Ill., nonprofit organization called Heart of the City.

“My new job is just a few minutes from my house,” she said. “They help kids, mostly low-income and/or Spanish-speaking, be successful in school and help them to transition to college/trade school/military after they graduate. Most of the kids are the first in their family to go to college. It is a great organization, but I will miss Kenosha and being around beautiful art every day.”

Marzec “was attracted to the job at Anderson right away,” she said. “I pushed myself to apply for this position.”

Before coming to Anderson, Marzec worked as an event planner and in costume design for television and films.

“I went to Columbia College in Chicago,” she said, “and studied the arts. My dad said if I was going into the arts, I needed to learn the business side of it, so I studied that, too. I also have an entrepreneurial spirit and a drive to make things better.”

The Anderson Arts Center — housed in a historic mansion on Kenosha’s lakefront — “is such a unique, peaceful space,” Marzec added. “There’s a lot of room to grow and so much potential here.”

