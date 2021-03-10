 Skip to main content
Anderson Arts Center hosting children's art programs
The Anderson Arts Center is hosting three Spring Creative Classes on Saturdays for children, taught by local artists Genevieve Gagliardi-Gerou and Kathy Gagliardi:

“Blowing into Spring — Pinwheels,” for ages 9 to 15, is 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday (March 13). Participants will “celebrate the return of spring and create a large yard pinwheel and a 3D pinwheel greeting card.” Students will “use their creativity and fine motor skills to interact with 2D materials to create 3D objects by painting, cutting, gluing and assembling.” $40 per student.

“Becoming Royal,” for ages 5 to 8, is 9 to 11 a.m. on March 20. Children will “explore their imagination and become a modern-day royal.” In this program, the children will “imagine themselves as a prince or princess and paint a self-portrait with watercolors, make a crown to symbolize integrity, create a sword to represent strength and courage, and make a no-sew royal cape to wear for self confidence and self-expression.” The kids will work with cardboard, tin foil, colored tape, fabric, bells, feather boas, jewels, and much more. $35 per student.

“Art Strings,” for ages 13 to 17, is 9 a.m. to noon on March 27. Participants will “use their imagination and create a piece of artwork out of a guitar using acrylic paint.” The finished guitars will be displayed in the Arts Center’s upper gallery from April 18-May 30 before being taken home. Note: The guitars were donated by Guitars for Vets. $45 per student.

Note: All supplies for each class are included in the registration cost. Pre-registration is required. Call 262-653-0481 to register or go online for more information at www.kempercenter.com.

