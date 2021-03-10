Anderson Arts Center hosting children's art programs

The Anderson Arts Center is hosting three Spring Creative Classes on Saturdays for children, taught by local artists Genevieve Gagliardi-Gerou and Kathy Gagliardi:

“Blowing into Spring — Pinwheels,” for ages 9 to 15, is 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday (March 13). Participants will “celebrate the return of spring and create a large yard pinwheel and a 3D pinwheel greeting card.” Students will “use their creativity and fine motor skills to interact with 2D materials to create 3D objects by painting, cutting, gluing and assembling.” $40 per student.

“Becoming Royal,” for ages 5 to 8, is 9 to 11 a.m. on March 20. Children will “explore their imagination and become a modern-day royal.” In this program, the children will “imagine themselves as a prince or princess and paint a self-portrait with watercolors, make a crown to symbolize integrity, create a sword to represent strength and courage, and make a no-sew royal cape to wear for self confidence and self-expression.” The kids will work with cardboard, tin foil, colored tape, fabric, bells, feather boas, jewels, and much more. $35 per student.