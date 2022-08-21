 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Anderson Arts Center to present beginner ballroom dance classes at Kemper Center this fall

  • Comments

KENOSHA -- Anderson Arts Center is offering Beginner Ballroom Dance classes at the Kemper Center in Kenosha this fall.

Taught by former Broadway dancer Geri Dougherty, the September and October classes will meet on Tuesdays for four weeks each. The November classes will meet on Wednesdays.

Beginner couples will learn basic steps for the Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, Salsa, Cha Cha, Rhumba and other classic dance styles.

This fall, there are three separate Sessions, each four weeks long. Signups for Session One are currently taking place. The cost is $75 per couple, per four week Session. Single dancers and all ages are welcome.

Session One: Tuesdays, Sept. 13, 20, 27, and Oct. 4.

Session Two: Tuesdays, Oct. 11, 18, 25, and Nov. 1.

Session Three: Wednesdays, Nov. 2, 9, 16 & 23.

People are also reading…

The Ballroom Dance Classes will be held in Kemper Center’s Simmons Gymnasium, 6501 Third Ave., from 7 to 8 p.m.

For more information, or to sign up for classes, visit www.kempercenter.com, or call 262-925-8040.

Watch Now: Tips for developing healthy work habits, and more videos to improve your life

Here is some advice for anyone wanting to work healthier, how to say 'no' when someone asks for money, and more videos to improve your life.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Proposed Illinois pot dispensary’s target market: Wisconsin

Proposed Illinois pot dispensary’s target market: Wisconsin

The owner of the proposed cannabis dispensary on the border with Wisconsin said, to be honest, the value of the location is because he knows people will come across the border from Wisconsin, where they cannot buy marijuana legally. “I don’t want to pretend anything else.”

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Nat Turner launches massive slave revolt in Virginia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert