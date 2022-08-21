Anderson Arts Center to present beginner ballroom dance classes at Kemper Center this fall

KENOSHA -- Anderson Arts Center is offering Beginner Ballroom Dance classes at the Kemper Center in Kenosha this fall.

Taught by former Broadway dancer Geri Dougherty, the September and October classes will meet on Tuesdays for four weeks each. The November classes will meet on Wednesdays.

Beginner couples will learn basic steps for the Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, Salsa, Cha Cha, Rhumba and other classic dance styles.

This fall, there are three separate Sessions, each four weeks long. Signups for Session One are currently taking place. The cost is $75 per couple, per four week Session. Single dancers and all ages are welcome.

Session One: Tuesdays, Sept. 13, 20, 27, and Oct. 4.

Session Two: Tuesdays, Oct. 11, 18, 25, and Nov. 1.

Session Three: Wednesdays, Nov. 2, 9, 16 & 23.

The Ballroom Dance Classes will be held in Kemper Center’s Simmons Gymnasium, 6501 Third Ave., from 7 to 8 p.m.

For more information, or to sign up for classes, visit www.kempercenter.com, or call 262-925-8040.