Andrea Forgianni takes the helm of Kenosha HarborMarket

Curiosity and “a desire to engage in activities that benefit society” are what Andrea Forgianni brings to the table at Kenosha HarborMarket.
Forgianni was named executive director of HarborMarket last November following the death of her father, Ray Forgianni. Ray was the inspiration and driving force of HarborMarket, which he helped establish in 2003.
He died unexpectedly Sept. 26 from complications due to COVID-19.
“It was somewhat poetic that he died on the last day of our outdoor season, just blocks away from the market,” she said in a Kenosha News story last fall.
Andrea, 42, says that taking the helm of the market was not a foregone conclusion. In a recent interview she said she was surprised when tapped for the role by the board of directors.
Forgianni, who grew up in Kenosha, lives in Oak Creek with her husband, Andrew, and their two children, Raymond, 5 and Giovannia, 2½.
Running HarborMarket may have been Ray’s passion, but it wasn’t what Andrea had originally planned to do in life.
After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in molecular biology, she began her career as a researcher for a medical college in Milwaukee.
But she found that working in a lab didn’t quite meet expectations. “I felt the work wasn’t having a big enough effect (on society),” she said.
Seeking to make a bigger impact, Forgianni enrolled in a nonprofit leadership certificate program and began grant-writing for the Racine Symphony Orchestra.
In 2013 Forgianni signed on to facilitate communications for HarborMarket’s umbrella organization Kenosha Common Markets. She became a volunteer in April 2020, a board member in October 2020 and in November was elected executive director.
“My mind was not in that area at the time,” she said. “I was caught totally by surprise when I was offered the position.”
When she accepted the role she jumped right in. “I have a passion for anything that improves the community. I wanted to have something that was meaningful in my life because my dad and mom set the bar pretty high.”
Forgianni feels she brings a specific set of skills to the position. “I am very good at multi-tasking and problem-solving; getting from point A to point B in the most efficient way possible.”
Forgianni says she is not the cook her father was but thoroughly enjoys gardening. “I have 125 seedlings started — tomatoes, peppers, flowers and sunflower plants.”
Forgianni got her first taste of farmers markets at the Saturday market on Capitol Square when she was a student in Madison. It is her belief that Kenosha’s HarborMarket has the same quality, if not size as the Madison market.
“I am a big fan of farmers markets; being able to support local business and talk to the growers and food producers makes is something special.”
In addition to creating a special experience for patrons, Forgianni sees the market’s role as “facilitating the launch of new businesses.”
“This is why I do the job; I love seeing and hearing that (the market) makes a difference in (a vendor’s) life.”
Sharing the credit, she says that “none of this would be possible without the support of (the HarborMarket) board, her mother and her husband.
Forgianni said that opening this year’s HarborMarket will be bittersweet without Ray but the market will move forward.
“It’s going to continue to evolve to reflect the needs of the community because it’s not just ‘Ray’s market,’ it’s the community’s market.”