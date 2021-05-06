Andrea Forgianni takes the helm of Kenosha HarborMarket

Curiosity and “a desire to engage in activities that benefit society” are what Andrea Forgianni brings to the table at Kenosha HarborMarket.

Forgianni was named executive director of HarborMarket last November following the death of her father, Ray Forgianni. Ray was the inspiration and driving force of HarborMarket, which he helped establish in 2003.

He died unexpectedly Sept. 26 from complications due to COVID-19.

“It was somewhat poetic that he died on the last day of our outdoor season, just blocks away from the market,” she said in a Kenosha News story last fall.

Andrea, 42, says that taking the helm of the market was not a foregone conclusion. In a recent interview she said she was surprised when tapped for the role by the board of directors.

Forgianni, who grew up in Kenosha, lives in Oak Creek with her husband, Andrew, and their two children, Raymond, 5 and Giovannia, 2½.

Running HarborMarket may have been Ray’s passion, but it wasn’t what Andrea had originally planned to do in life.

After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in molecular biology, she began her career as a researcher for a medical college in Milwaukee.