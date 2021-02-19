Andy Berg squashes rumor that he's leaving County Board; acknowledges tax issue

Rumors that Kenosha County Board Supervisor Andy Berg had stepped down from his post are false, the 10th District representative said late Friday afternoon.
Berg, in a telephone interview, said he's not sure where those rumors started, but he has no plans of going anywhere.
"I'm absolutely not resigning," he said. "I'm not sure where that information came from, but that is not the case whatsoever. I've spent five years, going into my sixth year right now, serving the wonderful people in District 10. I'm not sure where that rumor mill came from."
Joe Potente, spokesman for the county, also confirmed that no resignation letter had been received from Berg.
The Kenosha News in the last two days fielded a couple calls and an email regarding Berg's possible departure from the board. One of those callers referenced two years of back taxes that Berg owes on his "Garden of Eatin" property at 4605 38th Ave., which was purchased in 2017, and he confirmed that to be true Friday.
Berg said those taxes soon will be paid.
"We're two years behind in one of our five properties," he said. "We've been approached by a few people whether or not we want to sell it. We've prioritized where we put our dollars so we can continue our mission of providing fruits and vegetables to local soup kitchens and pantries.
"As we get donations, we have to prioritize where it goes, and sometimes we have to make that decision of equipment and operations versus paying the property taxes. We know the tax deed process, so I know the county isn't going to take it tomorrow."
Berg said he's received some inquiries from the public who are interested in helping bring the taxes up to date.
"We've already had a positive community outreach," he said.
Proceeding with his agenda
Berg said he's looking forward to several key items that he hopes the board will take up in the upcoming year.
"I'd like to see continued and better growth of diversity among our boards, commissions and committees," Berg said. "I'd like to find a way in the next election to get more people of color elected to local offices, both aldermanic and county board, to have a better representation of the community.
"And I'd like to continue the push that the governor has continued to move on with medical marijuana. We had the referendum in 2018 that I authored. Seeing that it's coming back up again, I'd like to see what we can do to push that along."
Berg also invited the callers who referenced his resignation to reach out directly to him and he'd be happy to have a conversation.
"Instead of a calling a news source, talk to directly to the source," he said. "We don't need silly gossip going around."
County Board District 10 includes a portion of the City of Kenosha south of Washington Road, east of 47th Avenue, west of 28th Avenue and north of 60th Street.