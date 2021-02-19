Andy Berg squashes rumor that he's leaving County Board; acknowledges tax issue

"As we get donations, we have to prioritize where it goes, and sometimes we have to make that decision of equipment and operations versus paying the property taxes. We know the tax deed process, so I know the county isn't going to take it tomorrow."

Berg said he's received some inquiries from the public who are interested in helping bring the taxes up to date.

"We've already had a positive community outreach," he said.

Proceeding with his agenda

Berg said he's looking forward to several key items that he hopes the board will take up in the upcoming year.

"I'd like to see continued and better growth of diversity among our boards, commissions and committees," Berg said. "I'd like to find a way in the next election to get more people of color elected to local offices, both aldermanic and county board, to have a better representation of the community.

"And I'd like to continue the push that the governor has continued to move on with medical marijuana. We had the referendum in 2018 that I authored. Seeing that it's coming back up again, I'd like to see what we can do to push that along."