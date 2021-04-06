Angelina Gabriele wins Circuit Court Branch 6 judicial seat

Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele prevailed in Tuesday's election for Kenosha County Circuit Court Branch 6 judge.

With all 139 polls reporting, unofficial results showed Gabriele garnering 11,744 votes, or 53.32% of the votes. Her opponent, local attorney Angela Cunningham, collected 10,218 votes or 46.39%. The results are considered unofficial until a canvass is held.

Gabriele and Cunningham vied for the seat held by long-time Judge Mary K. Wagner, who announced that she would be stepping down when her term ends this summer.

"As a first (contested) race, it was great and I felt that it went really well," Gabriele said in a phone call Tuesday evening. "I thank everyone in Kenosha County that supported me in my run to fill the shoes of Judge Wagner.

"I also want to thank Angela Cunningham for taking on the difficult challenge of running for office. I know she wants positive change in our community and will work for that goal, as I am also committed to positive change," said Gabriele, who resides in Pleasant Prairie.