Angry after being thrown out of a casino, man allegedly intentionally crashes car on interstate

A Waukegan man, angry after being kicked out of a Milwaukee casino, is alleged to have strangled his girlfriend as she drove on Interstate 94 and then purposely caused a crash.
Hector Slawson, 50, was charged Monday with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation, battery, disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated causing injury-first offense.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a crash in the 11600 block of Interstate 94 at 8:15 p.m. Sunday.
They found a crying woman standing outside a car that had smashed into the concrete shoulder wall. Slawson was pinned inside the vehicle.
The complaint states that Slawson and the woman had been at the Potawatomi Casino that afternoon and that Slawson had been escorted out of the facility because he was intoxicated.
The complaint states that Slawson was upset, allegedly grabbing a baseball bat and making threatening comments in the casino parking lot.
According to the complaint, the girlfriend told deputies that as she began driving south on I-94 Slawson began shouting at her, pulled her hair, grabbed the steering wheel and then grabbed her by the throat, choking her.
He is then alleged to have jerked the wheel, steering the car into the concrete wall.
The complaint states that the woman had visible bruising on her neck.
According to the complaint, Slawson smelled strongly of alcohol and “was belligerent with officers and not cooperative while they tried to assess his wounds.”
He was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa by Flight for Life helicopter, and was released from the hospital to Kenosha County Jail Monday morning.
For his court appearance, Slawson was visibly limping and wearing a back brace. His defense attorney said Slawson is being treated for possible fractures in his spine.
Court Commissioner Larry Keating called the allegations against Slawson “very serious” and “very dangerous” before setting his bond at $5,000.
He is scheduled to next appear in court March 4.
