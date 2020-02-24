Angry after being thrown out of a casino, man allegedly intentionally crashes car on interstate

A Waukegan man, angry after being kicked out of a Milwaukee casino, is alleged to have strangled his girlfriend as she drove on Interstate 94 and then purposely caused a crash.

Hector Slawson, 50, was charged Monday with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation, battery, disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated causing injury-first offense.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a crash in the 11600 block of Interstate 94 at 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

They found a crying woman standing outside a car that had smashed into the concrete shoulder wall. Slawson was pinned inside the vehicle.

The complaint states that Slawson and the woman had been at the Potawatomi Casino that afternoon and that Slawson had been escorted out of the facility because he was intoxicated.

The complaint states that Slawson was upset, allegedly grabbing a baseball bat and making threatening comments in the casino parking lot.

According to the complaint, the girlfriend told deputies that as she began driving south on I-94 Slawson began shouting at her, pulled her hair, grabbed the steering wheel and then grabbed her by the throat, choking her.

