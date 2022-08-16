Animal rescue to host exotic pet surrender event Saturday

BRISTOL — J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue will be hosting an exotic pet surrender event on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol.

“There’s no pound for fish. If you have an exotic animal that you need to re-home for any reason, you can’t just call the Humane Society and drop them off,” John Moyles, owner of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, said. “We want people to know that they have options when it comes to surrendering an exotic animal.”

Animals being accepted at the event include fish, invertebrates, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and exotic small mammals such as sugar gliders and hedgehogs.

No domestic animals, such as cats and dogs, will be accepted at the exotic pet surrender event.

Moyles first began working in the pet industry in 1994.

“The pet industry and my educational background in natural resources intersect with invasive species, and people releasing exotic pets into the wild,” said Moyles, “We want to inform people about the impacts these things have on their surroundings and provide resources to exotic pet owners.”

Educators from the Wisconsin Sea Grant and additional animal ambassadors will be present at Saturday’s event at the Nature Center to provide information on invasive species. Several exotic animals will also be on site for visitors to learn about, and take photos with. Staff at Pringle Nature Center will also be in attendance discussing the impacts of invasive species and releasing pets.

Any animal that is surrendered at the exotic pet surrender event will be available for adoption after a brief quarantine period either through J&R Aquatics or through one of its rescue network partners.

For more information on the event, or to see J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue’s current adoptable animals, head to jraar.org.