Anna Moldenhauer: The "Chips Lady" chips in for good causes

Many call her the “Chips Lady” because of the prize-winning gourmet chips with the funny names she sells at the Kenosha Public Market. But to others, Anna Moldenhauer is more than a chip maker. To them she is a blessing in disguise.

Moldenhauer, the owner of WisConian Delectables, a company that makes some 40 different flavors of chips with such names as Pumpkin Pie Crust and Spicy Spinach Chip, has launched two fundraising efforts in which she contributes some of her proceeds to help two nonprofit organizations.

On the back of each bag of chips, her fundraising mission is clear: “The future of chips? A portion of our flour chips’ sales will benefit the Walkin’ in My shoes (501)©(3) Building Fund to build a brighter future for our youth training program.

“Plus ... a portion of our Red, White & Blue corn chips’ sales will benefit the American Legion Paul Herrick Post 21!”

Moldenhauer’s mission, she is quick to note, is to make consistently good chips and build recognition for her brand and the organizations she supports. Their mission becomes her mission, too. And she wants others to appreciate the work those organizations do in the community.