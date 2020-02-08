Annual African American Read-In a community learning experience

A touch of history, a touch of education and a touch of 2020 political awareness were some of the themes at the 31st annual African American Read-in Saturday at the Kenosha Public Museum.

The local commemoration of the national read-in brought an estimated 100 who learned of historical events, causes and the inspirational awareness penned by African American writers and poets through the ages.

The audience, a mixture of young and old, came for a learning experience and an entertaining time of sharing in the celebration of Black History Month. They heard two-minute selections from 34 readers. It was designed as a gathering of the community coming together to exhibit diversity and unity.

The readers included students, community leaders and residents who selected pieces that were as much educational and inspiring to them as to the audience.

Some of the readers who were veterans of the event were back this year because they said they are devoted to the cause and were proud to read pieces from their book selections.

Some, such a Mayor John Antaramian, Kenosha Unified School District Supt. Sue Savaglio-Jarvis and state Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, said they were proud of the selections they made because they learned more about the authors and the history behind the writings.

