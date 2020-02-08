Annual African American Read-In a community learning experience

A touch of history, a touch of education and a touch of 2020 political awareness were some of the themes at the 31st annual African American Read-in Saturday at the Kenosha Public Museum.
The local commemoration of the national read-in brought an estimated 100 who learned of historical events, causes and the inspirational awareness penned by African American writers and poets through the ages.
The audience, a mixture of young and old, came for a learning experience and an entertaining time of sharing in the celebration of Black History Month. They heard two-minute selections from 34 readers. It was designed as a gathering of the community coming together to exhibit diversity and unity.
The readers included students, community leaders and residents who selected pieces that were as much educational and inspiring to them as to the audience.
Some of the readers who were veterans of the event were back this year because they said they are devoted to the cause and were proud to read pieces from their book selections.
Some, such a Mayor John Antaramian, Kenosha Unified School District Supt. Sue Savaglio-Jarvis and state Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, said they were proud of the selections they made because they learned more about the authors and the history behind the writings.
Gregory Bennett Jr. read an awareness piece that he wrote cautioning people of events that are unfurling today. Using a refrain from Gil Scott Heron’s “The Revolution Won’t be Televised,” he noted that people should be conscious of changes.
Bennett also noted how Rush Limbaugh was recently honored with the Medal of Freedom, selected over a 103-year-old Tuskegee Airmen survivor.
Many of the selections were light-hearted, representing a spirit of happiness and achievement.
Other readers included: Cheryl Hernandez, director of the Kenosha Literacy Council; Rev. Erik Carlson, of the Bradford Community Church; Zander Miller. representing the Kenosha Public Library; Christopher Bogan, a representative of U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin; and Jennie Tunkieicz, chief of staff for Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser.
Several youth aged 10 to 16 also read selections.
This year’s event was in honor of the late author Toni Morrison who passed away least year. Program host Adelene Greene, of the Coalition for Dismantling Racism, reminded the audience of Morrison’s works and how she had been an inspiration and model example of a writer who had made her mark for Black History.
The sponsors included the Bradford Community Church, the Kenosh Public Museum, the Kenosha Public Library, the AAUW and the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism.
Here's a look back at last year's Ice Castles event in Lake Geneva. This year's Ice Castles event will kick off Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.