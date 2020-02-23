Annual ice fishing derby in county is about more than fish

There is no need to trudge onto a frozen lake in the hopes of pulling a perch through a small hole in the ice to take part in the Kenosha County Tavern League’s 16th Annual Ice Fishing Party on Feb. 29.
While the event includes a fishing derby, it is much more than that, said league president Jennifer Collison, owner of Local Folks Restaurant and Pub in Slades Corners.
It is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year in support of charitable causes and the league’s SafeRide program.
“This year we will be giving $10,000 to Vets Roll, $15,000 in support of area fire departments and $5,000 to Head Start,” Collison said of the donations handed out at noon the day of the event. “We work all year long on putting this together.”
The event, headquartered at Bella Vita Banquets, 34816 Geneva Road, in New Munster, opens at 10 a.m. An entry fee of $10 includes food, music by Stu the Piano Guy and a chance to win one of hundreds of door prizes, including power augers, smokers and kayaks.
That annual gun raffle is also slated, as are separate raffles for:
Basstracker Jon Boat with trailer and 9.9 horsepower, four-stroke outboard motor.
A Maverick Trail UTV, or one of four $500 cash prizes.
A “she shed” package.
An outdoor power equipment multi-prize package.
A fishing-themed multi-prize package.
Collison said prize winners will be drawn at 4 p.m., though winners need not be present to win.
Last year, the event attracted more than 800 people and more than 100 anglers.
Fish caught on any inland waters of Kenosha, Racine and Walworth County between 3 a.m. and noon can be entered.
All registration locations will be open at 6 a.m. Fish must be registered at one of these locations before noon, Feb. 29:
Bassett Creek Saloon, 34410 Bassett Road. (Highway F)
Paddock Lake Sporting Goods, 23522 75th St. (Highway 50)
Silver Lake Village Pub, 307 N. Cogswell Drive.
The Rock Bar, N1530 Powers Lake Road.
Local Folks, 39601 60th St., Slades Corners
Prizes will be awarded for walleye, northern pike, large or small mouth bass, crappie, bluegill and perch.
In each category, the first place prize is $200, second place is $100 and third place is $50.