Annual ice fishing derby in county is about more than fish

There is no need to trudge onto a frozen lake in the hopes of pulling a perch through a small hole in the ice to take part in the Kenosha County Tavern League’s 16th Annual Ice Fishing Party on Feb. 29.

While the event includes a fishing derby, it is much more than that, said league president Jennifer Collison, owner of Local Folks Restaurant and Pub in Slades Corners.

It is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year in support of charitable causes and the league’s SafeRide program.

“This year we will be giving $10,000 to Vets Roll, $15,000 in support of area fire departments and $5,000 to Head Start,” Collison said of the donations handed out at noon the day of the event. “We work all year long on putting this together.”

The event, headquartered at Bella Vita Banquets, 34816 Geneva Road, in New Munster, opens at 10 a.m. An entry fee of $10 includes food, music by Stu the Piano Guy and a chance to win one of hundreds of door prizes, including power augers, smokers and kayaks.

That annual gun raffle is also slated, as are separate raffles for:

Basstracker Jon Boat with trailer and 9.9 horsepower, four-stroke outboard motor.