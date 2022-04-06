Annual Reaching for Rainbows Mahone Fund April 12 event moved to UW-Parkside

SOMERS — The annual Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” event regularly held at Carthage College has been relocated to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Center Ballroom this year.

The Mahone Fund and Carthage, a major sponsor, announced the change in venue for the April 12 event as the college transitions food service providers. The reception will start at 5:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m., which includes a buffet dinner. The event is sold out.

The event will celebrate the academic achievements of local youth and will honor long-time educator and Mahone Fund Board President, Bryan Albrecht with the Living Legend Community Award. The award is given to an organization or individual whose lifetime accomplishments represent Mary Lou and Arthur Mahone’s multicultural, humanitarian and educational philosophy. Albrecht is Gateway Technical College’s long-time president and CEO. Albrecht announced in January he would be retiring in the fall.

Proceeds from the event support the Mahone Fund’s Career Exploration Organization mentoring program, which aids low- to moderate-income youth in their pursuit of higher education by supp

orting college prep, career planning and community service engagement activities. Mentored youth participants create a pipeline for the Mahone Fund Scholarship program, which will award more than $250,000 in college scholarships to local high school students this year.

The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund’s mission is to provide educational opportunities for economically and academically deserving youth, while supporting healthy lifestyle initiatives in communities of color. The fund is a component of the Kenosha Community Foundation. To support Mahone Fund programs visit mahonefund.org. For more information call the Mahone Fund office at 262-654-2412.

