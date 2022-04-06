Annual Reaching for Rainbows Mahone Fund April 12 event moved to UW-Parkside

Bryan Albrecht, president and CEO of Gateway Technical College, served as a master of ceremonies at the Mahone Fund's 2021 Reaching for Rainbows gala held at Carthage College's Siebert Chapel Tuesday night. The gala resumed this year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its hiatus in 2020.
The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents at their Oct. 8 meeting paved the way for Gateway Technical College to begin offering two, two-year liberal arts degrees. The Regents voted to allow Gateway to begin offering associate of arts and associate of science degrees for the first time. The degrees were made possible through a partnership between Gateway and UW-Parkside. Gateway, UW-Parkside, the Wisconsin Technical College System and Gateway’s accrediting agency, the Higher Learning Commission, have already signed off on the new degrees, allowing the college to begin offering them in fall 2022. UW-Parkside and Gateway Technical College leadership pictured from left, are: Robert Ducoffe, Parkside provost and vice chancellor; Gary Wood, Parkside’s vice provost for academic affairs; Tammy McGuckin, Parkside’s vice provost of student affairs and enrollment services; Debbie Ford, UW-Parkside chancellor; Bryan Albrecht, president and CEO of Gateway; John Thibodeau, Gateway’s assistant provost/vice president; Zina Haywood, Gateway’s executive vice president/provost.
SOMERS — The annual Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” event regularly held at Carthage College has been relocated to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Center Ballroom this year.
The Mahone Fund and Carthage, a major sponsor, announced the change in venue for the April 12 event as the college transitions food service providers. The reception will start at 5:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m., which includes a buffet dinner. The event is sold out.
The event will celebrate the academic achievements of local youth and will honor long-time educator and Mahone Fund Board President, Bryan Albrecht with the Living Legend Community Award. The award is given to an organization or individual whose lifetime accomplishments represent Mary Lou and Arthur Mahone’s multicultural, humanitarian and educational philosophy. Albrecht is Gateway Technical College’s long-time president and CEO. Albrecht announced in January he would be retiring in the fall.
Proceeds from the event support the Mahone Fund’s Career Exploration Organization mentoring program, which aids low- to moderate-income youth in their pursuit of higher education by supp
orting college prep, career planning and community service engagement activities. Mentored youth participants create a pipeline for the Mahone Fund Scholarship program, which will award more than $250,000 in college scholarships to local high school students this year.
The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund’s mission is to provide educational opportunities for economically and academically deserving youth, while supporting healthy lifestyle initiatives in communities of color. The fund is a component of the Kenosha Community Foundation. To support Mahone Fund programs visit mahonefund.org. For more information call the Mahone Fund office at 262-654-2412.
The 2021 Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone scholars line up for a picture together Tuesday night at Carthage College's Siebert Chapel, where the Reaching for Rainbows gala was held.
Jada Robinson, a 2019 Mahone scholar, presents the Signature Award to James and Mary Hawkins, on Tuesday, June 8, at Carthage College's Siebert Chapel where the Mahone Fund's 2021 Reaching for Rainbows gala was held.
Alvin Owens,owner of the Regimen Barber Collective and founder of Education Youth Development Outreach which coordinates the annual Spring Break College Tours for students, receives the Living Legend Community Award. Owens tells the crowd how grateful he is during the ceremony on Tuesday held at Carthage College's Siebert Chapel.
Gary Vargas receives the Living Legend Community Award. Alvin Owens also received the Living Legend Community Award along with Darl Drummond and Jim and Mary Hawkins, who received the Shebaniah B. Muhammad Signature Award.
The Mahone scholars line up as they prepare to go on stage and give their speeches at Carthage College's Siebert Chapel where the 2021 Reaching for Rainbows gala and awards ceremony took place Tuesday night.
University of Wisconsin-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford announces each presenter before they came on stage during the Mahone Fund's Reaching for Rainbows gala held in the Siebert Chapel at Carthage College Tuesday night.
The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund annual Reaching for Rainbows "Pursuit of Excellence" gala was held Tuesday, June 8, in Carthage's A. F. Siebert Chapel. Over $325,000 in college scholarships was awarded to local area high school students and special awards were presented.
The 2021 Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone scholars line up for a picture together Tuesday night at Carthage College’s Siebert Chapel, where the Reaching for Rainbows gala was held.
Jada Robinson, a 2019 Mahone scholar, presents the Signature Award to James and Mary Hawkins, on Tuesday, June 8, at Carthage College's Siebert Chapel where the Mahone Fund's 2021 Reaching for Rainbows gala was held.
The 2021 Mahone scholars applaud the nominees as they receive awards on stage at Carthage College's Siebert Chapel during the 2021 Reaching for Rainbows gala Tuesday night.
James Hawkins gives a speech of appreciation after winning the Signature Award at Tuesday night's Reaching for Rainbows gala held at Carthage College's Siebert Chapel.
James Hawkins, left, shakes the hand of Tim Mahone, chairman of the Mahone Fund, during the awards ceremony the 2021 Reaching for Rainbows gala held Tuesday night at Carthage College's Siebert Chapel.
Alvin Owens,owner of the Regimen Barber Collective and founder of Education Youth Development Outreach which coordinates the annual Spring Break College Tours for students, receives the Living Legend Community Award.
Gary Vargas receives the Living Legend Community Award. Alvin Owens also received the Living Legend Community Award along with Darl Drummond and Jim and Mary Hawkins, who received the Shebaniah B. Muhammad Signature Award.
The 2019 Mahone scholar Benjamin Woods plays the piano as he sings "Imagine" by John Legend Reaching for Rainbow's gala.
The Mahone scholars line up as they prepare to go on stage and give their speeches at Carthage College's Siebert Chapel where the 2021 Reaching for Rainbows gala and awards ceremony took place Tuesday night.
University of Wisconsin-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford announces each presenter before they came on stage during the Mahone Fund's Reaching for Rainbows gala held in the Siebert Chapel at Carthage College Tuesday night.
