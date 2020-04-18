Annual town meetings postponed during COIVD-19 pandemic

The new law gives the town chairman the ability to postpone the meeting to a date “that is not during the period beginning on the first day of the public health emergency declared on March 12, 2020, by executive order 72, and ending 60 days after the termination of that order.”

“We interpret this language as allowing the town board, or the town chair alone if the board cannot promptly meet, to make this postponement decision without having to call the annual meeting to order on the appropriate statutory date,” Koles said.

The Paris notice reads, “Due to the restrictions placed on public gatherings by the Safer at Home order, recently extended by the Governor until May 26th, 2020, the Town of Paris Board shall postpone the annual meeting. The meeting will be rescheduled as soon as practical once the order has expired and public gatherings are determined to be prudent.”

The WTA provided information to towns this week to help them understand the new law and with additional guidance during a time when virtual meetings are being considered.