Annual town meetings postponed during COIVD-19 pandemic

Annual town meetings — a tenet of town governance held each April at which residents have the opportunity to exercise direct power — are being postponed for the first time throughout Kenosha County as far as local town clerks can remember.
By state statute, the annual meetings must be held the third week in April, or within 10 days of that date. The longstanding statute further allows the annual town meetings to “be recessed” to another date within 30 days of the originally scheduled meeting.
But it is a new state law, Act 185, town clerks will most likely need to use for the first time since it was passed in 2019 as 30 days may not be long enough given COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. It creates a new option for towns to postpone the annual town meeting for 60 or more days beyond the date a public health emergency ends, said Mike Koles, executive director of the Wisconsin Towns Association.
Agendas posted by town clerks from Somers, Randall, Wheatland and Brighton indicate the intention is to call the meeting to order on its originally designated date, which were schedule at annual meetings in April 2019, and immediately adjourn.
“This is an appropriate action, as is the ability of a town chairman to simply postpone the meeting, as is being done in the town of Paris,” Koles said.
Under the new law
The new law gives the town chairman the ability to postpone the meeting to a date “that is not during the period beginning on the first day of the public health emergency declared on March 12, 2020, by executive order 72, and ending 60 days after the termination of that order.”
“We interpret this language as allowing the town board, or the town chair alone if the board cannot promptly meet, to make this postponement decision without having to call the annual meeting to order on the appropriate statutory date,” Koles said.
The Paris notice reads, “Due to the restrictions placed on public gatherings by the Safer at Home order, recently extended by the Governor until May 26th, 2020, the Town of Paris Board shall postpone the annual meeting. The meeting will be rescheduled as soon as practical once the order has expired and public gatherings are determined to be prudent.”
The WTA provided information to towns this week to help them understand the new law and with additional guidance during a time when virtual meetings are being considered.
“(The) WTA is not recommending using teleconferences for annual meetings because of the difficulty of keeping track of which callers are actually town residents who have the right to vote, as well as keeping track of how many electors vote in favor of or against each motion in the meeting minutes,” Koles said, adding it could also result in multiple electors speaking over each other, or confusion about who is making and seconding motions. “(The) WTA believes it will be much easier to comply with the statutory requirements for annual meetings if you proceed with an in person meeting.”
Why it’s important
The opportunity to exercise direct power at an annual meeting of electors is unique to towns. A qualified town elector is any town resident 18 years or older. The elector does not need to own property in the town or be a registered voter in order to vote at the meeting.
Any resident may make a motion from the floor on an issue of importance for those in attendance to vote on.
Binding, direct powers of residents at these meetings include the ability to:
Make the clerk and treasurer positions appointed, rather than elected, positions.
Create or abolish the office of town constable.
Direct the board to increase in size (as one resident requested in the town of Wheatland earlier this year).
Electors at the annual meeting can also authorize the board to:
Purchase or dispose of town real property
Lease or construct buildings for town use (such as a fire station)
Appropriate funds for specific purposes, such as conservation of natural resources, insect, plant or animal disease control, and civic functions.
However, these authorizations are non-binding.
Koles said the wording of the law change does not indicate any deadline by which the postponed annual meeting must be held. The WTA recommends clerks provide notice of the new date and location at least 15 days in advance of it being held, as required by state statute for the original meeting.
“If the town does postpone the annual meeting into the summer months or beyond, we strongly recommend providing the public as much notice as possible of this change,” Koles said.
Can’t remember when these annual meetings weren’t held in April
Sheila Siegler, the longest standing town clerk in Kenosha County, said she cannot remember a town meeting ever being cancelled, even before she was clerk.
A massive snowstorm in April did not stop people from turning out in force the first annual meeting she attended decades ago.
“I was a spectator not the clerk,” Siegler said. “It was a full house with people coming on snowmobiles.”
There was a new state law to allow beer bars (when the drinking age was 18) to covert beer licenses to beer and alcohol licenses.
“The town board was not in favor and the bar owner and friends came to the annual meeting to force the issue,” she said. “It was not an action the annual meeting controlled but they wanted to make a statement in a public venue.”
She said town budgets and tax levy were once set in April. Since that action was moved to the fall, annual meetings “lost a lot of steam,” she said.
Still, it is a time for people to affect local change, and she never imagined a time “we’d need to meet and adjourn an annual meeting because of a pandemic.”
“But then again, did I ever think we’d have a Spring Election with 72 percent absentee voting and all kinds of protective health measures in place,” she added. “It is a strange year.”
