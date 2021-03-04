Anonymous donation helps Twin Lakes Fire Department breathe easier

A $75,000 donation from an anonymous donor helped the Twin Lakes Fire Department and Rescue Squad purchase 22 new self-contained breathing apparatus packs.
Fire Chief Stan Clause said the donation was made in honor of former department member Johan Kjellander, who died in March 2020.
Kjellander was a member of the department for 65 years, where he served as a rescue squad captain.
He was also a past commander of the Twin Lakes Legion Post 544 and an Army veteran.
“It was amazing to get a donation like that,” Clause said. “It means a lot to the members.”
The new Interspiro breathing apparatus units, made in Pleasant Prairie, replace units that were more than 20 years old, Clause said. The department contributed $20,000 toward the purchase.
The department also recently purchased a new Polaris Ranger utility vehicle with tracks instead of wheels. Clause said the track system will allow the department to reach areas not easily accessible by wheeled vehicles.
“We can take it out on snowmobile trails and to grass fire in wet areas,” Clause said.
The department sold its older UTV to a fire department in South Dakota. After applying the proceeds from that sale, the department only had to pay $3,000 for the new UTV, purchased from Twin Lakes Marine.
“We are going to outfit it with a pump and a water tank,” Clause said. “It will also be able to be used for patient transport.”
Clause said funds raised through the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association’s pond hockey tournament will help fund those additions to the UTV.